Zicky Dice Calls Scott D’Amore’s TNA Firing A ‘Big Shock’

As previously reported, TNA Wrestling terminated the contract of Scott D’Amore and replaced him with new president Anthony Cicione. In an interview with Cultaholic, former TNA wrestler Zicky Dice commented on D’Amore’s firing from the company, calling it a ‘big shock’.

He said: “With Scott, what a lot of people don’t realize is how much he actually does behind the scenes. He’s not just a TV president, you know, he’s sitting there manning the battle station or helping creative. He’s the first one in the building, last one out. I don’t know. It’s gonna be some big shoes to feel and that came as a big shock. I hope Scott is doing alright, he’s got a very creative mind and loves the business. He’s got a big heart and he’s a genuine person and I think that’s what I look for the most.“