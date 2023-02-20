Zicky Dice Says A Match Between Seth Rollins And Himself Is “Bound To Happen”

In a recent Fightful interview, Zicky Dice shared some thoughts about his time at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy and training under Seth Rollins. He also took a mild shot at his trainer’s fashion choices and expressed the opinion that he will certainly have to face off with Rollins in the ring someday. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On training with Black and Brave Wrestling Academy: “That’s right. I am the top prospect out of the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, what you see is what you get. Hell, if Zicky Dice can do it, you can, too. BlackAndBraveWrestling.com.”

On the idea of a trainer vs. trainee match: “They should have a statue of me, by the way. So now, you want to talk about teacher versus student? Here’s a scoop for you—oh, Rollins, nice tailor. Where’d you find him, huh? You find him through my little flip book, my little phone numbers, huh? You going through my stuff, Rollins? Huh?”

On the inevitably of facing Rollins directly: “It’s alright. It’s bound to happen. Teacher versus student, writes itself. One day, somewhere, somehow it will happen.”