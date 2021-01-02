Zicky Dice on What’s Next: ‘I See Myself Being All Elite’

– Fightful recently interviewed current wrestling free agent Zicky Dice, who spoke about what’s next for him in his career, and he voiced his interest in moving to AEW next. Below are some highlights.

Dice on seeing AEW as the best stage for himself: “I’ve had a lot of time to think about this, and I see myself being All Elite. That’s the best stage for ‘Outlandish’ Zicky Dice. Whether they know it or not — I’ve been posting on the Craigslist Missed Connections for months now and they haven’t picked up on it. There’s a missed connection there and I think bringing the knowledge and power and creativity and character and charisma that I have to All Elite and making that Outlandish, that is the move. What I took pride in, in the NWA, is building this new company coming back. AEW is still very new and I would love to come in and share my story and create stories at AEW. That is my number one goal. I’ve seen some rumors, a lot of people are like, ‘WWE, NXT, IMPACT, Ring of Honor,’ but I truly see myself at AEW, and that is the goal.”

Dice on getting advice from Seth Rollins and Mark Brave, who trained under: “I keep in contact with Rollins and Marek Brave and I do ask them some decisions. The best advice I got from Rollins is, ‘Don’t sign anything you’re not happy with.’ That was my first mistake. I did. But, they’re always there and that’s a perk of being a graduate of the Black And Brave Wrestling Academy. I can always, ‘Hey, can you review this match?’ or ‘Hey, what do you think about this decision?’ or ‘Should I go here? Should I do this?’ Also very thankful for that. It’s crazy a lot of people say that I’m ungrateful, ‘cause I’m thankful for everything, Sean.'”