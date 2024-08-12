Zilla Fatu Recalls Teaming With Jacob Fatu, Would Love To Do So Again

Zilla Fatu teamed up with his brother Jacob on the independent scene, and he would love to get the chance to do so again. Jacob is now in WWE as part of the Bloodline, and Zilla was asked if he would want to team with his brother again in an appareance on Ashlee Off-Air.

“With him? Hell yeah,” Zilla said (per Fightful). “Who wouldn’t want the Samoan Werewolf on your team? Who wouldn’t want the most dangerous Samoan? He’s one of the ones. It’s different having him there with me.”

He continued, “A lot of people don’t know, it was Booker T and Jacob that play a big role in where I’m at today. Shoutout to Jacob for giving me the right knowledge and taking me under his tree and guiding me and giving me the right advice on how to do certain stuff in the ring. Shoutout to him.”

Jacob is currently out of action after suffering an injury at WWE SummerSlam, while Zilla is busy in Reality of Wrestling where he is the current holder of the promotion’s title.