Zoey Stark Hopes To Finish Story With Trish Stratus Next Year

Zoey Stark says that she’d love to work with Trish Stratus next year so they can finish out their story. Stark was allied with Stratus for a good portion of the year in a feud with Becky Lynch, and she spoke with Busted Open Radio about her goals for 2024. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On her 2023: “What a whirlwind, right? Started the year off at the Royal Rumble, then getting to work with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, having two women’s world title matches at Saudi and then the other one at Survivor Series, I feel like I’ve accomplished so much within this first year, and I’m just getting started, so I’m excited for 2024.”

On who she wants to work with in 2024: “I really want to finish my story with Trish Stratus. I really want to do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes. That’s exactly what I want to see, so hopefully we can get that to happen.”