Zoey Stark on Facing Io Shirai When Starting in WWE NXT

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark discussed her early days on NXT and getting to work with Io Shirao. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Zoey Stark on working with Io Shirai: “At that time, she was the top dog in NXT. Nobody beat her at that point, so I was extremely nervous on that day. But I knew that I had to perform and put everything in there.”

On her mindset in getting to the ring: “As soon as I walk out there, I’m committed. I’m no longer Teresa Serrano. I am Zoey Stark from that moment on, and I want to make sure that I succeed at this.”

Stakr and Shirai later became NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, winning the titles NXT The Great American Bash in July 2021.