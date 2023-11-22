wrestling / News
Zoey Stark On Her Viral Moment At WWE Crown Jewel, John Cena’s Camera Man Getting The Shot
Zoey Stark had a big moment go viral from the Women’s World Title match at WWE Crown Jewel, and she recently spoke about the moment. Stark leapt over the cameraman at one point in the Fatal Five-Way match onto Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley, which ended up going viral on social media. Stark spoke with Fightful and during the conversation, she weighed in on the moment. You can check out the highlights below:
On the camera man falling down while getting the shot: “[laughs] I just started laughing. [The cameraman] is Stu. He’s amazing at what he does and he was telling me that he got wrapped up into the cord and fell. It’s a great shot, no matter what happened, I’m glad he got it. I always thought those kind of camera angles are amazing when you see somebody dive. John Cena’s Stu, yup. The famous Stu.”
On if Cena said anything about it: “No [laughs]. He did not. Stu had a lot to say when I saw him after.”
On if she knew what had happened in that moment: “No, I had no idea. I didn’t know until I got to the back and people were saying that I knocked over poor Stu and I was like, ‘I was nowhere near him. What?’ I didn’t know until after.”
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Opens Up About His Approach To Booking In WWE, Says He Books What People ‘Want To Feel and See’
- Jeff Jarrett On Importance of WWE Sunday Night Heat, Recalls Beyond The Mat
- Booker T Says King Booker Could Have Been ‘An Asterisk On My Career’
- Jake Roberts Says Ultimate Warrior’s Input In Their Feud Was ‘Non-Existent’