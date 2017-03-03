PWInsider reports that Bubba Ray Dudley, who was a top star in TNA as Bully Ray, almost returned to the promotion last night at the Impact taping. He was offered a big-money deal and a top spot in the company, and would have faced Lashley for the title at the taping last night. Both sides were close to a deal, but it didn’t work out and so Impact then reached out to Alberto El Patron on Wednesday night and came to terms with him.

Impact also apparently reached out to another name to fill the role that was offered to Dudley and ultimately given to Alberto, but it isn’t known at this time who that name is. It was reported earlier by Dave Meltzer that another major name may appear at tonight’s Impact taping.

Alberto of course ended up winning the Impact Championship at the taping last night.

Funny enough, Impact Wrestling went to great lengths to prevent the news of Alberto’s return from leaking, going as far as to hide him while he was in transit, but that was all spoiled when Anthem’s Ed Nordholm tweeted out a photo of Alberto and Jarrett together in the ring before the taping even started.

Drew Galloway was originally set to win the title last night but he of course left the company.