LASHLEY is your new number one contender. The World Champion must now get past the dominator one more time. Can Eddie Edwards do the night impossible and put Lashley down again?

Tonight, the debut of Race for the Case as we head to Open Fight Night. Four cases on the line, stipulations up for grabs, who knows what will go down?

And it’s the return of Brooke to the Impact Zone. Hello once again everyone, my name is Aaron, join us in the comments section right here on the 411, match times are not exact, your card is subject to change, Impact begins in moments!

Matt Hardy vs Jeff Hardy vs Eli Drake vs Mike Bennett vs Bram vs Kingston vs Crazzy Steve vs Trevor Lee vs Tyrus vs Jesse Godderz vs Mahabali Shera Race for the Case Match

We begin Impact with Superstars in the ring, and as soon as the match begins everyone gets into clubberin! Tyrus cleans house with a series of T-Bones and he allows his boss Eli Drake to easily scale for the red case.

Trevor Lee does battle with The Miracle and they fight trading off fisticuffs and kneestrikes. Lee comes out of the exchange victorious and secures the blue case. With a toss over the wrestlers on the floor Lee hits a Plancha off the top into everyone!

Crazzy Steve is able to keep The Miracle from the Green Case, and Mahabali Shera clears the ring with a Sky High. Mike Bennett hits the MIP on Shera, dumping him on his face and catches Jeff with the Cutter off the top!

Crazzy Steve is sent flying by Matt over the top to Kingston and Godderz!

Matt has a PREMONEETION!

Miracle stops him and Matt climbs again after tossing Bennett but Crazzy Steve comes off the top with a DDT from the second rope! Kingston is in and he and Bram set Steve up, SPIKE PILEDRIVER OFF THE SECOND ROPE!

GODDERZ SLINGSHOT SPEAR INTO BOTH, He missed the rope and wraps the Adonis Crab on Kingston, Bennett superkicks Bram! Kingston sent into Bennett as Jesse hauls himself up he has the Gold Case and KINGSTON lowblows him!

Bram catches it and the DCC have the Gold Case.

Inside the ring, the Broken Hardys lay out the double team on Jesse and The Miracle! The Hardys have secured the Green Case!

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Broken Hardys at 12:59, Case Retrieval

Lashley promises to make Eddie Edwards an offer he can’t pass up. The Number one contender heads to the ring, next.

Lashley comes out and talks at the fans telling them the title is his. He calls out Eddie Edwards, and tells him give him what he deserves, the title shot. Eddie gets in his face and tells him it’s his life.

Lashley challenges Eddie to a 30 Minute Ironman Match. Eddie accepts and says he now has 30 minutes to prove Lashley is just known as Eddie’s Bitch!

LASHLEY hits him!

Lashley chokes him and tosses the man across the ring! DAVEY comes inside with a chair! Stand off with the weapon as Lashley yells at Davey for interfering.

Backstage, Maria calls Braxton Sutter and tells him to meet with her. She blocks the arrival of Brooke, who gives her a painful handshake and threatens her to stay out of her way. Maria, always the welcoming committee.

DON WEST IS BACK BABY! Brown Bag Specials.

Brooke vs Deonna Purrazzo

La Luchadora in the ring, as Brooke comes back and speaking of back, that came too. Deonna takes control, headlock to takedown by the legs into rolling headlock.

Brooke slammed down by the shoulder, Deonna talks trash and eats a forearm shiver. Purrazzo to the outside, Brooke kicks Deonna through the ropes, outside and pitches her into the railing. She bangs her head off the apron and Brooke talks some trash as she throws Deonna around the ring.

Forearms to the face, whip and rolling back up, the neck bridge! Rolls over into the front facelock, neckbreaker!

Kick to the stomach and Deonna hammers away! KNEElift to the face, but that jaw man, it ain’t gonna do nothin.

Deonna Purrazzo goes to the fans and eats a clothesline, another, a forearm, and backbreaker, pancake, kip up, SUPLEX to Facebuster!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Brooke at 5:15, Butterface Maker

Sienna rushes out and tries for the attack but Brooke fights back! Brooke tries for the Butterface Maker but Sienna wraps the raised double choke, and throws her off to hit the Silencer!

“Maria says, welcome back!”