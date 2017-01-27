– Corey Graves spoke with Forbes for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On Triple H saying he’s disappointed in NXT’s current product: “I think maybe it was probably just a poor choice of words. I don’t think he’s disappointed in anything, we sold out the Freeman Coliseum, so as long as tickets are being sold and people are watching the shows there’s nothing to be too bummed out about. But, to his point, it’s tough because ultimately while we are still NXT and we are our own brand, it was all based on what used to be developmental. Everything on NXT is created to feed Raw and SmackDown…I think maybe where his disappointment came in is, ‘man I wish I still had this name around.'”

On if he’d compete in the Royal Rumble match this year if asked: “1,000 percent. I wouldn’t even think twice about it.”

On who he thinks will win the Royal Rumble: “You can’t bet against Brock Lesnar, and I’m not going to make it a habit. I was as shocked as anybody at Survivor Series, what Goldberg did, but Lesnar to me? He’s money, man. I love everything about him.”