– Eric Bischoff discussed the roster changes at TNA in the latest episode of the Bischoff on Wrestling podast, which released today. You can check out the episode below. While discussing it, Bischoff was asked by co-host Nick Hausman about whether CM Punk would be able to “move the needle” for the company and said if he were Punk or Punk’s business manager, he would at least explore the possibility.

“If I was CM Punk or CM Punk’s agent… let me put myself in CM Punk’s agent’s shoes because I don’t know CM Punk at all,” he said. “Never met him. Never shared one syllable of conversation with him. If I was CM Punk’s agent I would be on the phone with him and I would say something like, “Hey Punk, look, I know you had a bad experience in WWE. I know you aren’t necessarily excited about the wrestling industry in general. You may or may not want to continue to immerse yourself in the world of MMA but as your business manager, Mr. Punk, I am just looking at the financial opportunity as it exists today and there may be a way for you to leverage a great opportunity in Impact Wrestling. Why don’t we at least explore that?” That’s me in my business manager hat. Whether or not Punk would entertain that or not? I guess that depends on where his head is at at any given moment.”