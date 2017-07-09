– The final betting odds are in for today’s WWE Great Balls of Fire, and the “smart money” appears to have come in. You can check out the full odds below per 5 Dimes.

The biggest movement comes in the Raw Women’s Championship Match, where Sasha Banks has gone from being an underdog at +550 to a heavy favorite at -3250. Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar’s favorite statuses have also increased to -2000 and -54000, respectively.

You can see the full final odds below:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) (-5400) vs. Samoa Joe (+1800)

* Ambulance Match: Roman Reigns (+1000) vs. Braun Strowman (-2000)

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) (+1350) vs. Sasha Banks (-3250)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) (-2600) vs. Dean Ambrose (+1200)

* 30 Minute Iron Man WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Sheamus (c) (-2600) vs. The Hardys (+1200)

* Seth Rollins (+700) vs. Bray Wyatt (-1500)

* Big Cass (-3250) vs. Enzo (+1350)

* Kickoff WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa (No Odds)