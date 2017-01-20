– Impact Wrestling held steady from last week in the rating while viewership was up a bit. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 310,000 viewers, even and up 12% from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and 277,000 viewers. It’s the best viewership for a 2017 episode thus far, though the demo rating was still a tick below the 0.08 that the January 6th episode did to start the year off.

Impact ranked #130 for the night among cable originals on a night that was dominated by FOX News’ previews of today’s inauguration per Showbuzz Daily.