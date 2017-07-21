– Jinder Mahal spoke with Josh Barnett for USA Today promoting Battleground. The highlights are below:

On Drew McIntyre being in NXT: “I know that Drew is very motivated; he’s driven and focused. He took it quite personally when he was released by WWE. He set out on a mission to prove he is the best in the world and I truly believe he is one of the best performers in the world. He is just an animal. He for sure will be NXT champion and I know for sure he is a future champion, whether it’s the Universal championship or my championship. Somewhere down the line – it might not be for a while – but there will be a 3MB reunion. I had a lot of fun with 3MB. I learned a lot of things. That’s one of the things with WWE – to stay relevant, you have to constantly evolve. All three of us have evolved and now I’m WWE champion.”

On the Punjabi Prison: “I would say it’s the most dangerous match in the history of WWE. I’ve seen Hell in a Cell; I’ve seen the Elimination Chamber. This trumps them all. This match is made for beasts and that is exactly what Randy and I have to become. I’m sure we won’t disappoint. We’re going to steal the show. … The risk is high and so is the reward, because the reward is the WWE championship.”

On John Cena: “He is this generation’s greatest. I am the future. I don’t think I’ve hit my prime. I need to establish myself. Beating someone of the caliber of John Cena at an event like Summerslam would be awesome.”