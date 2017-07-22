In an interview with NJPW, Kazuchika Okada said that Juice Robinson is the future of NJPW. He also spoke about stricter requirements for the G1 Climax and more. Here are highlights:

On wrestling older wrestlers in the G1 tournament: “It’s boring. Dead boring. Well, is there anybody who really thinks a third generation guy in there with today’s guys can win? They’re still active, but it’s really just like them being in some veteran’s reunion card every night. Honestly, they just aren’t G1 caliber. To be honest, me personally? I want there to be stricter requirements to get into the G1 in the first place.”

On the future of NJPW: “Juice [Robinson] is the future, and it’s rare for me to face people younger than me in the G1. He’s got a lot of ability. I’m really looking forward to facing him.”

On wrestling Michael Elgin two years ago compared to now: “Yeah, I think there was some feeling out there, I really wasn’t familiar with his style at all, but as the match went on, the fans got more and more into it. I think for him, it was his first New Japan singles match, so he was nervous, and I don’t think I quite got as much out of that match as I’d like. Now, Elgin’s already popular, so I think that’ll make for a much more interesting match.”