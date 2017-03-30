– Kurt Angle spoke with the National Post for a new interview talking about his addiction issues and more. A few highlights are below:

On paying off a judge to get charges tossed on his fifth DUI: “I paid the judge off – $800 and he threw the case out.”

On his addiction to painkillers: “The first time I took a painkiller, wow, I felt invincible. I knew right away that I liked it and I was going to continue regardless whether it might kill me.”

On switching from Vicodin to Soma: “The Soma seemed to make me pass out. That’s all I wanted to do at that point. I wasn’t happy with my life. I wasn’t happy with my relationship. I wasn’t happy with getting injured all the time. I wasn’t happy with family passing away.”

On wrestling being his saving grace: “The marriage, the injuries, the personal relationships, all the travelling. Everything was shit except that ring. It was my saving grace.”