– According to PWinsider.com, Monday’s edition of Raw did 2,839,000 viewers, down from last week’s 2,977,000 viewers. Here is the Raw viewership for the last for five weeks…

* June 5: 2,994,000

* June 12: 2,542,000

* June 19: 3,102,000

* June 26: 2,977,000

* This week: 2,839,000