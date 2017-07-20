– Moose recently spoke with Wrestling Epicenter, here are the highlights…

Why he chose Impact/GFW over WWE NXT: “I just felt like it was a better situation. That’s all I really want to say about that. I think it was just a better situation for me. That’s why I decided to come to Impact.”

Thoughts on Eli Drake“I think he’s a star, man. He’s definitely great on the mic. His in-ring skills are awesome also. I feel like he’s the total package in there. I think there’s nothing but great stuff coming in his future.”

On the Grand Impact Championship concept: “Yeah, it’s a cool concept they came up with a couple of months ago. I feel like I’ve done a good job making it what it is now. I feel like, if they decide to keep it, it’s only going to get better. It all depends on what management wants to do with it. But, I mean, I’m good either way.”