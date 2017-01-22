– Pentagon Jr. posted the following on Facebook, announcing that he has left AAA and is a free agent…

Hello to everyone because as you know today, I belong to the company aaa and I become a fully independent wrestler. And to clarify my new name is Penta 0 M!!!! and on the faction of dogs of evil we’re just awaiting the Acceptance of the person in charge of the mark if he wants to continue to belong to this faction or stays in aaa that I confirm After these days I’ll do a live to clear all your doubts while I know I count on your support at this stage of my career thanks!! Remember Penta 0 M