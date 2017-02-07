wrestling / News

Scott D’Amore Reportedly Returning to TNA

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

According to prowrestlingsheet.com, former head of creative Scott D’Amore is returning to Impact Wrestling. D’Amore’s main duties within the company will be international relations and creative, but he will also be doing other backstage jobs.

D’Amore assisted Jeff Jarrett and Anthem with the Pro Wrestling NOAH partnership that was announced at a press conference yesterday; details of the partnership have not been made clear at this time.

