Scott D’Amore Reportedly Returning to TNA
February 7, 2017 | Posted by
According to prowrestlingsheet.com, former head of creative Scott D’Amore is returning to Impact Wrestling. D’Amore’s main duties within the company will be international relations and creative, but he will also be doing other backstage jobs.
D’Amore assisted Jeff Jarrett and Anthem with the Pro Wrestling NOAH partnership that was announced at a press conference yesterday; details of the partnership have not been made clear at this time.