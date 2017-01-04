According to Squared Circle Sirens, Deonna Purrazzo is set to wrestle on this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings. TNA is set to tape several episodes of Impact as well as One Night Only PPVs, though it isn’t known how many nights she will appear during.

Purrazzo appeared on Smackdown the last two weeks under the La Luchadora mask, although it had been reported she had not signed a WWE deal. Her last TNA appearance was during the Knockouts Knockdown IV event.