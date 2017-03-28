– Triple H recently appeared on The Cheap Heat Podcast (via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Orton Being a “Self-Destructor”: “I’ve told Randy this since the day I met him, like, he had every tool to succeed. The only guy that was going to stop Randy was Randy because he can be a little bit of a self-destructor, but he has everything it takes, man. And I don’t know if it’s because he’s just gifted or because he watched his dad, who was great, for so long, or I don’t know what it is. But, man, he just has it all.”

On Feeling Orton Can Be Even Better: “And I still think Randy doesn’t take advantage of all the tools he has. I still think he does what he needs to do. Do you know what I mean? But he could be even better. Yeah, I believe [he could attain another level of success]. I just think he’s that good. I don’t know if that’s me believing in him more than he believes in him. I don’t know what that is, but don’t get me wrong. He’s great. I just wonder how great he could be.”