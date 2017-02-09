According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jeff Jarrett has replaced John Gaburick as the main guy in TNA. The change happened two weeks ago, and was largely kept quiet. Gaburick is still with the company, but Dixie Carter and her husband Serg Salinas are gone. Salinas left the company last month to become General Manager of Trifecta Entertainment. Trifecta is the publicity company that Carter ran prior to the family purchasing TNA. Carter has a title within the company, but is no longer working out of the office and is considered a non-entity. Jarrett has spoken with people with the idea he’ll be able to make deals soon. Dutch Mantel is also back with a role in creative; as previously reported, Scott D’Amore is also back. The general feeling is that Jarrett will be in charge and Mantel and D’Amore and Jarrett will run creative.