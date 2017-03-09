In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer said that Daniel Bryan is considering a new, safer in-ring style, adding to the speculation that he’ll return to the ring when his WWE contract expires in a year and a half. During Tuesday’s episode of Talking Smack, Miz made fun of Bryan for not wrestling due to “his head.” Bryan then replied: “We’ll see in a year and a half, we’ll see what happens.”

He was forced to retire in February 2016 after several concussions a lesion on his brain. Meltzer claimed that Bryan “was rushed” into the retirement speech by Vince McMahon. WWE will probably not clear Bryan to wrestle by next year. When he spoke to Jonathan Coachman on ESPN SportsCenter in September, he said he was cleared by several concussion specialists, but flagged on one test. He added that the more he’s learned about the test, the more he thinks it shouldn’t have forced his retirement. He said at the time that he feels 100% and that he can wrestle.

Meltzer said that one of Bryan’s goals has been to work in CMLL, with an angle leading to a hair vs. hair match at their anniversary show. He added that Bryan’s new in-ring style would be lower risk but allow him to have interesting matches.

He hasn’t wrestled since April 14, 2015.