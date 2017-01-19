According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is also at least thinking of making a similar move (similar to their UK plans) in Mexico, with the idea of more directly competing with CMLL. Many CMLL stars aren’t under contract, and a guarantee of being paid in US currency is very attractive to Mexican talents. Currently, one peso equals .045 US dollars. WWE sent a questionnaire to Mexican subscribers of the WWE Network, “asking about their interest in different Mexican promotions, if they’d want them on the network, their thoughts on a Lucha Libre tournament on the network, and more localized regular content. The Mexico survey also talked about various price options, at $4.99, $7.99, $9.99 and $14.99.”