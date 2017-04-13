According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WrestleMania 33 (not including AXXESS or NXT) grossed $3.7 million in merchandise sales. This is the second largest gross, only behind last year’s WrestleMania 32 event. If the show drew a legit 60,000 to 65,000 people, that means WWE made approximately $57 to $62 per head. Dave Meltzer also notes that the figure per person, “would be easily the largest figure I’ve ever heard of for a pro wrestling event.”