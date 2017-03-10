– Lana returned to the ring at an NXT event in Largo, Florida. She has been working at Performance Center this week to work on in-ring skills. At the live event, she won a match against Aaliyah.

– WWE has posted a new video in which Cathy Kelley looks at the Miz and Maryse on Talking Smack.

– WWE’s Auction website now includes a replica WWE Universal Title signed by Goldberg. The current bid is $2,510. It was signed backstage at the WWE Fastlane PPV.