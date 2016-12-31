– As we previously reported, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are both advertised for the January 9 episode of RAW from New Orleans. It’s being promoted as Undertaker’s return to RAW and a “special appearance” for Michaels. F4WOnline reports that it is expected that they will appear to promote something for the Royal Rumble PPV on January 29. It has been rumored that Undertaker will be part of the Royal Rumble match. There have also been rumors that HBK will appear at the Rumble in some capacity because it’s at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

– Here’s UpUpDownDown’s latest unboxing video with Xavier Woods.

– John Cena granted another Make-A-Wish backstage at last night’s WWE event in Miami.