– In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that it seems WWE is building to AJ Styles vs. John Cena for the US title at Summerslam. While it has been rumored that Styles would face Shinsuke Nakamura, Meltzer said that WWE isn’t going in that direction. He noted that while they may have Styles vs. Nakamura in the future, it’s not happening right now.

– John Cena will work two RAW live events this weekend. He will wrestle Bray Wyatt in Huntington, West Virgina tomorrow and Lexington, KY on Sunday. Braun Strowman is also advertised for the show in Huntington.