– According to Pwinsider.com (via wrestlinginc.com), WWE is reportedly very interested in signing former Ring of Honor star Lio Rush for the NXT brand. Rush recently finished up with ROH and had a busy WrestleMania weekend, working EVOLVE 80 and EVOLVE 81, Joey Janela’s Spring Break, CZW Best of the Best, Wrestling Revolver’s Pancakes & Piledrivers, and the annual WrestleCon Supershow. Rush will also replace Ricochet in the six-man min event of ScrapperMania III, which will air on FloSlam this weekend.