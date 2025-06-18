wrestling / News

#1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

June 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 6-24-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced three big matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs live next Tuesday on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Lash Legend vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker
* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Stacks

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading