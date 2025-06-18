wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
June 17, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced three big matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs live next Tuesday on The CW and Netflix internationally:
* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Lash Legend vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker
* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Stacks
