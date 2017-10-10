 

wrestling / News

New Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Crowned on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

October 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chad Gable Shelton Benjamin Smackdown

– Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin became the new #1 contenders for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles on this week’s episode. The team defeated The Hype Bros., Breezango and The Ascension to win the match and earn a future shot at the Usos’ championships.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Our ongoing coverage is here.

article topics :

Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading