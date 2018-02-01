The 2018 WWE Royal ‘Rowdy Ronda Rousey’ Rumble Review

“I have been reading your stuff on 411mania and nodq.com for the longest time now and I have never felt inclined to email in. The general consensus of you not being most popular is harsh at times but also can be well-founded too. But I still read your stuff because I do enjoy your articles and find your perspective interesting most of the time.

Backstory

Up next is the monthly reader feedback edition. Make your comments/questions heard now! A big NXT Takeover Philadelphia review from yours truly was posted a few days ago (on another website). That was Saturday night. Let’s discuss WWE’s huge Sunday night…

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Review

– I spent the day at Brewers On Deck in Milwaukee, so watching the Kickoff Show was not on my priority list. Cool fan fest in Milwaukee for baseball (sports) fans. There were autographed WWE photos and merchandise on sale though, including a World Championship belt signed by Clay Matthews. Quick story: I was looking through some wrestling memorabilia, and the guy selling the items (wearing a Bullet Club shirt) asked me who I thought would win the Royal Rumble later. I said “Nakamura. Just you watch.” He gave me a slight smile. How you doin’ buddy?

– Starting off with the WWE Championship bout was the right choice. It had enough featured players in it to get the crowd going from the beginning but was also never an option to close the event. The pay-per-view had two big title matches and two Royal Rumbles, so yeah, something like this was going to open. I am kinda tired of this feud, so I was ready for a conclusion. Of course AJ Styles was going to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. That was never in doubt. What was in doubt was whether WWE dragged this on until Mach or just wrapped it up now. The final sequence is enough of a cliffhanger where the company may use up one more pay-per-view on the story line. At the same time, Shane McMahon saying “Yep.” also felt like the last chapter. Either way, good match.

– The Usos vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin was disappointing. I had the champs retaining but wow, what the heck happened during the finish? Geez. Would not shock me if WWE gave these two teams a rematch soon for their redemption. Everybody knows they are capable of more. Give em’ one more battle and tear the house down.

– Next up was the Men’s Royal Rumble match. If you have have been following my Twitter feed these past few weeks, you would know that I have been hesitant to name an official “main event” for the PPV. I felt it would be the Women’s Royal Rumble match all along but didn’t want to jinx it. My gut feeling was right. Considering what happened later on, it was for the best.

– Rather than review the entire bout, I will list each guy and talk about them quickly. Then I will discuss the outcome.

1-Rusev: Okay, get SmarkTown USA pumped early on with the Rusev Day stuff. Fine by me.

2-Finn Balor: A darkhorse pick to win it all. I think it helped his chances being the second entry. He had a great showing here and again showed that NO, the company is not blind to his talent. Everyone knows he can bring it.

3-Rhyno: I am a fan. His NXT run gave him this final WWE spotlight.

4-Baron Corbin: The dude never stood a chance here, sadly. Fun segment though. I’m interested to know what is next for him. Pivotal time for guys like him on the card during the Road to WrestleMania.

5-Heath Slater: Hilarious. Keeps getting beat up before even entering.

6-Elias: I have a theory on the beginning stages of this Rumble. WWE knew star power would be weak, so they busted out the tricks to distract fans. Love it or hate it, I believe the idea paid off. Elias was just a part of that.

7-Andrade Almas: Felt like a reward for his awesome bout on Saturday night. The NXT Champion in the Rumble? Wow. Again, my Takeover Philly review was posted a few days ago (on another website).

8-Bray Wyatt: Did he do anything? I seriously forgot.

9-Big E: The crowd reactions for The New Day are not there anymore. Kinda sucks but I saw it coming a long time ago. Their humor is so NOT cool, and it isn’t even like they have a never ending tag team title reign going on. In need of a refresh for sure.

10-Tye: Oh, I get it! He is number ten again. Yeah, whatever. Sami Zayn takes him out backstage to replace him. How nice. Little tension there with Kevin Owens though over who would take his spot. Sami said he had it…he didn’t.

11-Sheamus: Poor guy. I know he had the RAW Tag Team Titles to win later on but still, this was UGH. Heath with the big moment was pretty cool. Gotta admit.

12-Xavier Woods: Did he do anything? I remember the Kofi Kingston thing later.

13-Apollo Crews: I have been pleasantly surprised by his Titus Worldwide persona. Hope it keeps going strong. He is talented.

14-Shinsuke Nakamura: As I have written about numerous times throughout 2017 (on another website), this was my Rumble pick. I made that very clear. Philly was HOT for his entrance and had his back from the start. Right guy at the right moment against the right opponent come Mania.

15-Cesaro: Like Sheamus, he had other things going on. Nothing wrong with his entry.

16-Kofi Kingston: Um? Yeah. The magic is gone with The New Day.

17-Jinder Mahal: Jerry Lawler made a million predictions during this match. My favorite was when he picked Jinder to win. Good call King, good call.

18-Seth Rollins: Kind of a forgettable spot unfortunately. He did a little bit. This isn’t his time to shine as a solo act. The Dean Ambrose injury really has thrown him for a loop at the worst possible time.

19-Matt Hardy: Can we call the WOKEN thing a bust yet? I didn’t care for the BROKEN act, so sorry if I tend to mock the WWE junk we have seen from Matt Hardy in 2018.

20-John Cena: Exactly like his Survivor Series role. Cena is not there to be in long-term story lines anymore or even cast a big shadow as he has done for the past 15 years. Show up for the big events, do your thing but be sure to get out of the way at the end. Still a mega mega mega star, so he has to be protected and all that jazz…but no, he was not winning the Rumble on Sunday. Perfect use of him.

21-The Hurricane: If you had been following me on Twitter, you would have known Mr. Shane Helms was due for a WWE appearance. No harm, no foul.

22-Aiden English: Okay.

23-Adam Cole: NXT gets another shout out. Excellent fight with Aleister Black on Saturday night and a too sweeeet guest spot in the Rumble. Nothing wrong with that at all. I do wonder why he, Almas, and later Ember Moon were chosen after their grueling Saturday nights. Ouch!

24-Randy Orton: No repeat for Mr. RKO. The usual stuff from him. Like Cena, the writing is on the wall. He’ll still main event, get the spotlight and be a top star. Just not in the same way he was for the past decade.

25-Titus O’Neil: I want more Dana Brooke with glasses on.

26-The Miz: I guess some people actually thought he had a chance at winning…for whatever reason. He is the IC Champion and absolutely deserves more. Not at the Rumble though.

27-Rey Mysterio: Same with Hurricane. If you follow me on Twitter, you knew he was heading back to WWE. Reports suggest an official contract is not signed quite yet. I don’t know if he has a full-time run left in him. However, one offs and a part-time schedule can work. Dude looked to be in wonderful shape.

28-Roman Reigns: Ah, did fans really believe he would win? I thought the smarks were supposed to be the smart ones? No, this was not going to be another triumph for Reigns in Philly. WWE played their Cena and Reigns hand to perfection. Seriously folks, they know what they are doing. Hook, line, and sinker. Big Dog will get his another day.

29-Goldust: Bizarre entry but works for the legacy.

30-Dolph Ziggler: Yeah, most thought he was due for a return. I thought maybe against Bobby Roode on the Kickoff Show. Makes more sense he would want the bigger belt after giving up the lesser one. Still, it meant nothing. No clue what Dolph is doing back.

In the end, Nakamura won the 2018 Royal Rumble by eliminating John Cena and then Roman Reigns. A very enjoyable Rumble. Love the final three selection and enjoyed the closing moments. He was my prediction for a long time and just by looking at the roster, there was no other option. No to Cena. No to Reigns. No to Orton. No to Wyatt. No to Balor. Honestly, it was Nakamura or…or…or…nobody. Hats off to WWE for making the 100% correct call in AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Good thing Vince McMahon HATES NAKAMURA AND BURIED HIM IN 2017, huh? Remember that? Yeah, more internet conspiracy theories that mean jack. Fact is Nakamura has been treated as a rock star since his NXT debut all the way through his Smackdown LIVE debut up to winning the Royal Rumble by going over Cena and Reigns. Those are the facts. I love it.

– The Bar beat Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins for the Raw Tag Team Titles. As usual, my one wrong prediction is also the one that makes the least sense. How many times will The Bar win the belts? It is getting out of control. I know Jordan has been injured; that sucks. I just feel there had to be another alternative than going to Sheamus and Cesaro AGAIN!?!!? Like The Miz with the IC Title…really? Really? Don’t be surprised if the belts change hands soon. Again.

– Brock Lesnar is still Universal Champion. He pinned Kane as expected. Braun Strowman was upset because he was not beat. Well, he was at No Mercy. Eh, I don’t care to see Braun/Brock again. The less said about this match and feud the better! Time to move forward.

– Like the men, I will go through each competitor for the Women’s Royal Rumble match and then give my match thoughts…

1-Sasha Banks: I wonder if she wanted to be the first entrant. As a lifelong fan, Sasha may have requested this.

2-Becky Lynch: Same thing here. No better two wrestlers than kick off this historic event.

3-Sarah Logan: Just a lackey in a stable right now. Harsh but true.

4-Mandy Rose: No in-ring showdown with Trish Stratus. They really do look alike.

5-Lita: Boom! I called this surprise. Wasn’t invited to Raw 25 on Monday? Yeah, sure thing Lita. Wasn’t invited because she was going to be in the Rumble on Sunday. Always nice to see her.

6-Kairi Sane: A legitimate shock. With the Mae Young Classic title under her belt though, it makes sense. WWE really did go out of their way to represent a lot of different aspects of the women’s revolution. Only fitting that Sane is in there.

7-Tamina Snuka: Yay?

8-Dana Brooke: Worldwide!!!

9-Torrie Wilson: Oh my goodness. Wow. Crowd loved her in Philly.

10-Sonya Deville: Yeah, just a lackey in a stable. Like four others right now. Sonya has a lot of upside. Just right now, that is not the case.

11-Liv Morgan: Read above. Only filler.

12-Molly Holly: Boom! I nailed those surprise as well. Credit to her for ‘working’ the media with her interview last week. She is a freakin’ trainer. obviously, the girl is in ring shape. Geez. Again, aren’t smarks supposed to be the smart ones? Great entry choice.

13-Lana: Dig the theme music.

14: Michelle McCool: That explains why The Undertaker was backstage. Not for a John Cena showdown but rather to support his wife. Very cool. I always have mixed feelings on McCool. Some days I think she was vastly under rated. Other days I re-watch her bouts and think it is more on the over rated side.

15-Ruby Riott: I think the one hurdle the women had to overcome was their lack of STAR power. Like real star power. Torrie, Lita, Trish Stratus and others had that instant connection on Sunday. Ruby and about ten others just don’t have that…yet. I understand why WWE used so many NXT wrestlers or legends. Just kinda sucked for the current women still finding their way.

16-Vickie Guerrero: Ah, yes. She is welcome back any day of the week.

17-Carmella: Not a great showing for Ms. Money in the Bank and (likely) future Smackdown LIVE Womens Champion.

18-Natalya: Meow! Very catty performance here. Enjoyed the old school staredowns and flashbacks.

19-Kelly Kelly: I see ya WWE, I see ya. Made her debut at age 19. Rumble spot 19. Cool cool.

20-Naomi: Innovative Kofi Kingston false elimination from 2014. Nothing else to write about.

21-Jacqueline: Received a surprisingly strong crowd reaction. A WWE Hall of Famer. There was a story that many women called WWE to be a part of this match after it was announced. My guess is Jackie was one of those.

22-Nia Jax: Like The Miz, did fans really think Nia would win? I don’t get it. Besides the whole monster thing, nothing EVER pointed towards her being victorious. Especially in such a marque spot.

23-Ember Moon: *pats self on back* I had this one as well…only as the former NXT Womens Champion. Hurt shoulder and all, she was resilient. Again, it seemed like WWE wanted to honor ALL aspects of this division – including the current NXT crop.

24-Beth Phoenix: Truth be told, this was somebody I didn’t suspect but somebody I should have. Married to Edge, in the WWE Hall of Fame, working on the Mixed Match Challenge and still in amazing shape. I should have seen this coming.

25-Asuka: The odds on favorite from the get go and MY pick as well. Despite all the Ronda Rousey speculation and usual (proven false) myths about looking strong on the go-home PPV show, Asuka won and did so in grand fashion. Like Nakamura, it was the easy but correct decision. Nobody was/is ready for Asuka!

26-Mickie James: Love the moment with Trish. One of my favorite women’s matches ever, at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago.

27-Nikki Bella: Philly was bound to turn on her at some point. WWE knew this and used her as the ‘Roman Reigns Rumble’ person. Worked magically…

28-Brie Bella: …magically like a twin! Total Divas story line or not, the Bellas absolutely deserved to be in here. Save the whining for another time. They have both gone through their ups and downs and deliver on Sunday.

29-Bayley: Hey, Sasha Banks threw out Bayley! Yes! Finally the long awaited feud? I hope.

30-Trish Stratus: Did you expect Ronda Rousey? I admit; I did. I was more than ready, as was Philly. They were chanting and more than ready to explode. Luckily, WWE was ready with a star. Not a dud. Trish more than made up for no Rousey. She did have a mini-comeback in early 2011 for those who forget. How about 2018?

Ultimately, this was about Asuka. The Bella Twins were the ‘final boss.’ Fine by me. Regardless of the championship she chooses, New Orleans in April will be her moment. Good thing I didn’t spend weeks writing about how she was being BURIED ON RAW AFTER DEBUTING AND VINCE MCMAHON HATES HER!!! Gee, such silliness. People never learn. Entertaining main event. WWE was able to pull of two Rumbles in the same evening. Kudos.

– Oh, but that was not all! I don’t know about you, but I knew that Joan Jett’s Bad Reputation was Ronda Rousey’s theme song. Thus, right when that music hit, I lost my mind. I don’t care to admit it. As I have been writing about, I am ALL IN on this happening. The live crowd in Philly blew up, as did it. The Rowdy One has finally arrived, and it was epic. The media attention will be nuts, and the WM34 main event could easily belong to her. Seriously. This is big.

– I’ll probably dedicate a few columns to Rousey in the future. Until then, what a moment it had to be for her. Watch her post-Rumble interview. She is in tears talking about Roddy Piper and how much it meant for her to walk down the aisle. The girl loves WWE, has been a wrestling fan all her life, has been training for years and carries a mainsteam name. Best of all, this is not a cheap publicity stunt for a payday. Rousey is all things WWE and will passionately defend the product to the masses. What is the problem exactly? Win-win for everybody involved.

SUMMARY: Another great WWE pay-per-view with another great night of predictions by me. On the road baby, on the road…

*points at WrestleMania sign*

