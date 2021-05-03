wrestling / News

2021 AJPW Champion Carnival Winner Crowned

May 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

AJPW’s 2021 iteration of the Champion Carnival is complete, and a new winner has been crowned. Jake Lee won the tournament over the weekend with a final win over Kento Miyahara, as noted by the AJPW Twitter account. Lee, a first-time winner of the Carnival, will now face reigning Triple Crown Champion Suwama at Champions Night on May 16th.

article topics :

AJPW Champion Carnival, Jake Lee, Jeremy Thomas

