2021 AJPW Champion Carnival Winner Crowned

AJPW’s 2021 iteration of the Champion Carnival is complete, and a new winner has been crowned. Jake Lee won the tournament over the weekend with a final win over Kento Miyahara, as noted by the AJPW Twitter account. Lee, a first-time winner of the Carnival, will now face reigning Triple Crown Champion Suwama at Champions Night on May 16th.

