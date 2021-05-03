wrestling / News
2021 AJPW Champion Carnival Winner Crowned
AJPW’s 2021 iteration of the Champion Carnival is complete, and a new winner has been crowned. Jake Lee won the tournament over the weekend with a final win over Kento Miyahara, as noted by the AJPW Twitter account. Lee, a first-time winner of the Carnival, will now face reigning Triple Crown Champion Suwama at Champions Night on May 16th.
The 2021 Champion Carnival winner!
For the first time in his career, the leader of the TOTAL ECLIPSE,
🏆 Jake Lee 🏆
We'll be back on May 16th at Ota Gymnasium for "Champions Night"#ajpw #ajpwint #ajpwtv #2021cc pic.twitter.com/8c6yxyv1Q0
— AJPW International (@ajpwint) May 3, 2021
Whoever wins is justified, here I am#ajpw #TOTALECLIPSE pic.twitter.com/rELOzLZHvB
— ジェイク・リー Jake Lee (@JL_LCG_0119) May 3, 2021
He won! It's finally Jake Lee time 🖤 #ajpw #2021cc pic.twitter.com/ItIzPzzqlV
— Jessie 🍃🦕 (@SisterJessiee) May 3, 2021
