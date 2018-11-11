411 Fact or Fiction Wrestling: Was Lesnar Winning The Universal Title The Right Call?

Welcome back to 411 Fact or Fiction, Wrestling Edition! Stuff happened, people loved/hated it and let everyone else know. I pick through the interesting/not so interesting tidbits and then make 411 staff members discuss them for your pleasure. Battling this week are 411’s Robert S. Leighty Jr & Kevin Pantoja.

1. Brock Lesnar winning back the Universal Title was the right call.

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FaCT – This one is tough and I only say FACT because I think it was the right call over Strowman. I think Strowman should have won the title from Brock last year or earlier this year when he had the MITB. The heel turn and then quick face turn kind of hurt him, and I don’t think he has recovered enough. Losing the way he did obviously didn’t help either, but Brock doesn’t get paid by the hour as they say. I think Brock is the safe choice as the WWE probably thinks Brock/AJ is a better match than AJ/Braun (face vs face), and it basically resets things to before Reigns health issue. Sure it sucks having the Title off RAW, but this is the dead time of year anyway and with the Survivor Series format nobody is challenging for the Universal Title right now anyway. Maybe AJ will finally get to Main Event a PPV this December with Reigns and Lesnar both gone. As mentioned Brock is the safe choice and whether good or bad, he is the biggest name on RAW. I do think the WWE needs to get the title off him sooner than later, but him holding it again gives them time to flesh things out with the quick face and heels turns to figure out what’s next. Hopefully they realize it needs to end up with Ambrose, Rollins or McIntyre.

Kevin Pantoja : FICTION – What happened to Roman Reigns was tragic. Dude has been one of the best wrestlers in the world for the past few years, finally gets put on top, and has it cut short. It was a tricky situation and the WWE presented us with two options. One was Braun Strowman, which was bad because he’s become incredibly dull and stale over the past few months. The other was Brock Lesnar, which was worse. He’s wasted so much of our time as champion already. Think about this. If he lost the title to Samoa Joe in July 2017, that could’ve given Joe a reign until November or so. Braun would beat him there and then Roman could’ve beaten Braun at Mania. All three could have had legit reigns and instead, it’s been boring Brock. I can’t be interested in any of this until he’s gone.

2. What is your excitement level for NXT Takeover War Games?

Robert S. Leighty Jr : 9 out of 10 – NXT always delivers and the lineup for this show is stacked. Included is a return to the more traditional 2 team format for War Games which is great to see even if last year’s match was amazing with the 3 teams. Ricochet is going to steal the show and everyone involved will likely go above and beyond to entertain and hopefully don’t think anything too dangerous in an effort to kill themselves for our enjoyment. Heel Gargano is going to be fantastic and Ciampa’s tweets praising Johnny’s dark side have been amazing little touches. Speaking of Ciampa, I am excited to see what he and Dream can do as you have the most hated man in NXT against one of the most popular. NXT is the perfect alternative for those who don’t like the current WWE model of building to their major shows. This show has had a perfect build that gets the proper time to let things develop and each match carries big time stakes that actually make you invested in what you are watching. This show is going to deliver in spades, and will be another example of NXT stealing the weekend from the main roster (even though I think they have a chance to deliver as well).

Kevin Pantoja : 10 out of 10 – This one is easy. It’s a Takeover. I think NXT TV has been top notch since 2017, but they take it to the next level for Takeover. Consider that the worst Takeovers of the past few years were probably San Antonio and Brooklyn III, and both of those shows were great. With Ciampa/Dream, War Games, and Gargano/Black already on tap (plus the expected Ohno/Riddle and Shayna/Kairi matches), this is shaping up to be another fantastic show.

3. You expect Triple H back in time to have a match at WrestleMania.

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FACT – We all know that HHH is getting old, but he has 5 months to rehab and nobody is saying he has to be 100%. He has just has to be cleared by the WWE doctors to get back in the ring, and with the way he has recovered from injuries in the past, I expect him to be inside the ring at WrestleMania once again. The WWE has shown in the past they love announcing someone will be out long term only for them to making a surprise return. It has happened with Cena, Edge, and others in the past. Had this injury occurred in March, then I would say HHH is out and even then I would still keep in the back of my mind that it is HHH and it is WrestleMania. At this point I would be more shocked if he isn’t there.

Kevin Pantoja : FICTION – Let me note that I hope it’s fact. Triple H can be hit (Daniel Bryan, mixed tag last year) or miss (vs. Sting, vs. Roman) at Mania. Still, it just doesn’t fully feel like the show without him. He’s been at so many. Part of me thinks HHH does all he can to get back in time, but I don’t think it happens. Even if he goes superhuman and recovers quicker than expected, Mania is still right around the corner. Triple H is no John Cena and usually doesn’t come back super early from injuries. That’s especially true now that he’s much older.

4. Smackdown will come out as the winner at this year’s Survivor Series event.

Kevin Pantoja : FACT – I believe they do. Smackdown usually wins these head to head things. Check out the 2005 Survivor Series, those old Bragging Rights events, and the 2016 Survivor Series. Raw won last year and I think Smackdown gets back on top here. It is something of a consolation prize for Smackdown being treated like the B show in almost every other situation.

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FICTION – Just like the last few years, I assume it will come down to the Men’s Elimination Match, though Brock vs AJ should close the show. I think Smackdown will win the Women’s Elimination Match and the Tag Team Elimination Match. RAW should win the Women’s Battle of Champions, and The Battle of Tag Champions. That leaves the AJ/Brock, Rollins/Nakamura, and the Men’s Elimination Match. Assuming the Men’s Match closes the show, the other 2 matches have to split to ensure things are 3-3 heading into the Main Event. They booked themselves in this same corner last year as everyone knew Brock had to win to make things 3-3 before the Main Event. So this year all I ask is either let Brock/AJ close to add to the drama or book it early so the winner isn’t a foregone conclusion. My head tells me they have Ambrose cost Rollins his match, which means Brock has to win if that match doesn’t close the show. RAW then wins the Men’s Elimination Match with Strowman and McIntyre looking great while Bryan and Miz arguing will cost their team and continue that story. So by my count that gives RAW the win and I’ll go with that, but if AJ/Brock closes the show then all best are off as I could buy AJ getting the win to even that series, or maybe that’s wishful thinking.

5. The AOP winning the tag titles on Raw was the right call.

Kevin Pantoja : FACT – Duh. Don’t get me wrong, I’m still clamoring for a title run for the Revival. They would’ve been fine choices, too. This just works better. AOP are a dominant team and, as odd as the Drake Maverick thing is, it gives them a much-needed mouthpiece and they can be booked as total monsters. Plus, who in their right mind is going to question the decision to book the Bar vs. AOP on a Pay-Per-View? That sounds tremendous.

Robert S. Leighty Jr : FACT – The AOP should have been the champions upon their debut as they should have been the ones to destroy the B Team to claim the top spot in the RAW Tag Division. Having them beat a gutsy, super babyface Rollins in a handicap match was a fine way to go, but it could have been better. No matter though as the RAW Tag Division has been lacking this year outside of the some fun matches with Drew/Ziggler vs Rollins/Ambrose and hopefully having a monster tag team for everyone to chase will be what the division needs.

6. What is your excitement level for WWE Survivor Series?

Kevin Pantoja : 8 out of 10 – I’m a sucker for the Survivor Series. I usually find some enjoyment in even the worst years for the event. The Raw vs. Smackdown tags could all be different levels of fun. The Bar/AOP sounds rad. Nakamura/Rollins could be great if Nakamura ever decides to show up again. Brock/AJ ruled last year. Murphy/Ali has been incredible all year. But, the big reason I’m excited is because of Becky/Ronda. The build has already been great and it’s the best female heel against the top female babyface. That’s all I ask for sometimes.