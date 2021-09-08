411 on Wrestling Podcast: Is Mick Foley Right About WWE’s ‘Problem’?

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Mick Foley’s declaration that WWE has a problem after AEW All Out, WWE’s handling of creative, whether WWE’s biggest issue is itself or AEW, and much more.

*Intro

*1:48 Mick Foley’s comments on WWE having a “problem”

*5:38 The Karrion Kross example

*8:29 WWE’s handling of creative

*16:04 WWE vs. WWE or WWE vs. AEW?

*17:41 Talent’s trust issues with WWE

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

