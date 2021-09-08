wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Is Mick Foley Right About WWE’s ‘Problem’?
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Mick Foley’s declaration that WWE has a problem after AEW All Out, WWE’s handling of creative, whether WWE’s biggest issue is itself or AEW, and much more.
*Intro
*1:48 Mick Foley’s comments on WWE having a “problem”
*5:38 The Karrion Kross example
*8:29 WWE’s handling of creative
*16:04 WWE vs. WWE or WWE vs. AEW?
*17:41 Talent’s trust issues with WWE
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
