411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Draft 2021 Reaction

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the 2021 edition of the WWE Draft, which wrestlers were the biggest winners, the most curious picks, WWE splitting up multiple tag teams, and much more.

*Intro

*1:30 Biggest winners on the Raw roster

*4:34 What’s next for top women’s stars?

*6:29 Gable Steveson

*9:50 WWE splitting tag teams

*11:17 NXT call-ups

*15:25 Drew McIntyre moving to SmackDown

*22:07 Sheamus as one of the most underrated stars in WWE

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play