411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam 2013 Review With Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena, CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss WWE SummerSlam 2013 with Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship in the main event, CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar in a No DQ Match, Bray Wyatt vs. Kane in a Ring of Fire Match, Christian vs. Alberto Del Rio for the World Heavyweight Champion, and much more.

*Intro

*6:30 Fandangoing!

*9:12 Bray Wyatt vs. Kane – Ring of Fire Match

*15:54 Cody Rhodes vs. Damien Sandow

*22:24 Christian vs. Alberto Del Rio – World Heavyweight Championship

*28:50 Natalya vs. Brie Bella

*32:28 CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar – No DQ Match

*38:02 Dolph Ziggler and Kaitlyn vs. Big E Langston and AJ Lee

*40:17 Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena – WWE Championship

*46:32 Where does SummerSlam 2013 rank among the best in WWE history?

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play