411’s AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Reader Roundtable Preview

Well, long time no talk, SICKOS! Ryan here with a preview for this Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV event, this year not held in Las Vegas but rather Glendale, Arizona. The card, as always, looks good and as is usually the case, should deliver a great night of action for the name of the AEW brand.

So, what do we have in store for the adoring fans on this edition of Double or Nothing? Well, for starters, we have both the Women’s and the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals, as on the women’s side, Jamie Hayter will look to deal Mercedes Mone her first singles loss in AEW and earn herself the guaranteed title shot and the memorial trophy that come with it. On the men’s side, Will Ospreay and Hangman Page will meet for the right to secure all the said things the women will be fighting for, but even greater, the chance to end the tyrannical run of Jon Moxley as AEW Champion. We also have a couple of titles on the line, as the Hurt Syndicate will defend their AEW Tag Team Titles against the ROH Tag Team Champions, “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, TIMELESS Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women’s Title against the stealer of this writer’s heart, Mina Shirakawa, and Kazuchika Okada will defend his Continental Title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey. We’ll also have a stretcher match between Mark Briscoe and Ricochet, Nigel McGuiness will step back into the ring, teaming with Daniel Garcia to face FTR, and the return of Anarchy in the Arena.

Oh, and the whole thing about this being MY preview? Well, that’s not entirely true, as we are trying something that is equal parts old school, but also something different, as this will be the return of the Roundtable! Obviously, I cannot do this myself, so I put in the call to the faithful, and we will have ourselves a fun little gathering to discuss the card and who everyone thinks will win this Sunday. So, without further ado, allow me to introduce these loyal readers and commentors who will be participating in this venture with me:

* DiabloPepe, a man with two rambunctious dogs who has never met anyone that he cannot have a good friendship with.

* I8myPants, the quick witted and hysterical eater of pants and brandishes enough monocles to put glass out of existence.

* xTomx, Sicko extraordinaire and not just a loyal reader and commenter of articles, but also a man with a high intellect for wrestling.

* RobDaBank, a man who, despite the username, is less likely to rob an actual bank as opposed to getting caught because pigs don’t have big enough hands for bags of money.

* Jonothan Hunter, Someone who will not only punch holes through arguments, but also insists that gravity has, indeed, won again.

* Matt Grappling, a relative newcomer to the 411 community but from what I have seen, knows his stuff and isn’t afraid to assert his point of view.

* And of course, ME, who needs no introduction because, well, who wants that anyway.

Buy-In Match

Anna Jay and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Ryan: They say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly yet expecting a different result. If that is the case, then Harley and Anna are completely insane for still wanting to take on the Megasus, never mind a crafty little manipulator like Penelope.

At some point, Jay and Cameron must get their moment in this feud, otherwise, there was no sense in them ever coming together to try and fight Ford and Bayne. I feel like they can win if they can neutralize Ford and keep Bayne away long enough to get the three count (or a submission, if Jay puts the Queen slayer on). With all due respect to Mr. Peanut Butter, I have a bold prediction incoming; I think the handler of Puppet Mone and her Fat Ass bestie win this round.

WINNERS: Harley Cameron and Anna Jay

I8myPants: adjusts monocle. Well, damn. going to be a lot of studying this match…in the name of science, of course!

but I digress…smart money says The Megasus and Ford win this with Anna and Harley getting the crowd worked up via hope spots. only way they lose is if Penelope takes the fall via a surprise roll-up (aka the most dangerous move in women’s wrestling) and Megan smooshes Penelope for her insolence.

WINNERS: The Megasus Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

The Paragon vs. The Don Callis Family

Ryan: A Super late addition to the main show, as it was added after Collision was taped due to events that transpired on the show. I won’t spoil anything, instead choosing to talk about this match. I had, in jest, mentioned that we could use a Cole TNT Title defense on this show, but we’re about to do one better and establish a lot more talent on the show.

If I am correct, then the DCF trio should be Takeshita, Alexander, and Fletcher. And, ideally speaking, one of those men should pin someone from the Paragon side, even if it isn’t Cole, but the win for that man could ensure that they get a TNT Title shot down the line against Adam. No matter how it ends, I think this could be a sneaky good match addition and provide action throughout.

WINNERS: The Don Callis Family

Matt Grappling: A six-man tag with wall-to-wall talent, this should be a blast to watch. For mine, this is most likely to establish a contender (or two) for the TNT Championship – it wouldn’t surprise me if Alexander makes the pin, on his way to losing a title match to Cole. Whoever they aim at Baybay’s belt, this one goes to the Callis clan.

WINNERS: THE DCF

Jonothan Hunter: I’m getting ahead on this one by reading Collision spoilers. Presumably it will be Fletcher, Takeshita, and Alexander facing off against Cole, O’Reilly, and Strong. If there has been one group notably on the “outside” as of late, despite talent, it’s these three members of the DCF. No shade, by any means, as Takeshita and Fletcher DOMINATED last fall into spring. They’re stuck in a similar place to Ricochet where there isn’t really room in the bigger title pictures for them now, but they’re not guys you want to relegate to Jobbers to the Stars.

The former Undisputed Kingdom also suffered from a lot of start/stop momentum in 2025. Cole winning the TNT title from Garcia suffered from overlong, gappy build, and Cole isn’t the guy he was in 2021. This could go either way, but IMO, the Callis family benefits more from a win here. An extended feud between the groups could be a lot of fun, fresh matchups.

And if you want Kyle Fletcher to win singles gold… the TNT title is the one he has the most immediate path towards. Fletcher v Cole, ALL IN, anybody?

WINNERS: TAKESOUP, Fletcher, and the bald Canadian

RobDaBank: I have a different take on this match – and it’s about how AEW views Josh Alexander. Takeshita and Fletcher shouldn’t be taking a loss here, which means that if someone is losing on their team, it’s going to be Alexander. For the Paragon, Strong and O’Reilly are jobbers at this point, and while Cole is TNT champ, it’s not like he’s been doing anything important. And who knows – but maybe this match is a set-up for Cole to defend his title at All In, in which case, Cole could take the loss as well.

If Alexander gets pinned when Strong, O’Reilly or Cole could take the pin here – then it’s a bad sign for Josh. So, I’m hoping that doesn’t happen, and the Callis Family picks up the win.

WINNERS: The Don Callis Family

I8myPants: This has just got added and has some All In implications. this should be a hard-hitting affair that the Callis Family wins. whether it’s the numbers game or Takeshita/Fletcher/Alexander being a beast, I envision Don’s team getting the win and whoever gets the pin (or pins Cole himself) will be the next guy in line to challenge ADAAAM! for the TNT Championship at All In: Texas.

WINNERS: The Don Callis Family (Booing Intensifies)

xTomx: If there is one match in the PPV that truly does not matter, at least at this point, it is this one.

The Paragon are great but have not really done much lately. Yes, Adam (ADAAAAAAAAAAAM) Cole, bay-bay, has the TNT belt, and Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong are always good for a great match, but collectively they have not really accomplished anything to this point.

They face the Don Callas Family of Takeshita, Fletcher and Josh Alexander. Takeshita is a top five AEW talent and Fletcher is just behind him. They are stars and will be stars for years to come, truly the “future” of AEW. As for Alexander, his time in TNA, as TNA Champ, tag champ (with Ethan Page) and X Division champ (a Triple Crown winner), was terrific. He has a lot left in the tank and his mat work and hard hitting style should complement his teammates.

On paper, this seems like a bit of a mismatch, since the Don Callis family members are bigger and tougher, but it is why we have matches in the ring and not on paper, I guess. I do wonder what they are building with this match (if anything).

Whichever “trios” team wins, they should clearly be the No. 1 contender for the belts, currently around the waists of the Opps. However, I wonder if something else is afoot.

One thing we can guarantee is that this will be a very good match. There is just way too much talent on both sides of the ring for this to be anything less than very good. The Don Callis family goes over, since they have more upside, but the Paragon does not make it easy for them.

WINNERS: Don Callis family

DiabloPepe: Going to go with Paragon. As a new-ish goup, they could use the W. Not overly hyped for this match, but it will probably be a banger.

WINNERS: Paragon

FTR vs. Nigel McGuiness & Daniel Garcia

Ryan: Let me start off by saying that, while it is great to have Nigel in the ring again, there is no way that FTR lose this match. I feel like if we are trying to push them as a threat to go after the tag team titles again (and to not get, you know, HURT by the Hurt Syndicate), then this match needs to be an adamant conclusion for Dax and Cash.

And yet, you know full well that will not be the case. You know that, despite being a perennial odd couple, that Garcia and McGuiness will make this a contest that keeps them within the possibility of winning it. All for nothing, of course, because the actual tag team should come out on top here, and eventually, present themselves as a contender to Lashley and Benjamin.

WINNERS: FTR

DiabloPepe: Pepe doesn’t really care to much about this match even though it will be a banger, BUT it is always awesome to see Nigel McGuiness in action!! FTR will get the W to even more cement that they are HEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEL now!!

WINNERS: FTR

I8myPants: FTR’s betrayal and decimation of Cope (LOL) may have turned them into heels, but they will forever be faces in my eyes for that action. Regardless of my personal feelings, their abhorrent actions toward Adam, their former friend Daniel Garcia, and beloved announcer Tony Skeeavone (IYKYK) has led us to this match. since Tony isn’t a wrestler, his commentator-in-arms Nigel McGuinness has come to his rescue, so we are guaranteed to hear “we’re outta time!” on future broadcasts. given FTR can wrestle brooms to four star matches and DG is a workhorse in his own right, this could very well be the greatest tag match in the history of our sport…until the next one.

We will get some nostalgia pops and pure wrestling goodness with hope spots and a teased-feel-good ending, but the result will be the same. Garcia can channel the red and yellow all he wants (brother!), but it won’t be enough to stop the dastardly duo. (unless Nigel and Garcia were to gain an unexpected edge.)

WINNERS: FTR (with possible post-match shenanigans)

xTomx: A completely unnecessary match between the revitalized heels FTR and the tossed together team of a terminally dull Daniel Garcia and long, long retired Nigel McGuiness. While Nigel is still in decent shape and should perform admirably, he has no business being in this match. He is forty-nine, has been away from the ring for over 10 years and has had three matches in AEW.

That said, the build towards this match has been good, with FTR targeting both Tony Schiavone and Nigel, goading him into a match.

Considering Nigel’s health issues and his long retirement (prior to a short stint last summer at ALL In), this will be a bit of a mess. Daniel Garcia is a decent worker but dull as dust and is not really the “inspiring” performer needed in this match.

Fortunately, on the other side of the ring is FTR. There is no team as trusted in the business right now than FTR. They will do a great job bringing both Garcia and Nigel along, leading them through a decent, if not messy, match. FTR could not do much otherwise. They are consummate professionals in the game.

I think either FTR will destroy the ad hoc team or Garcia and Nigel produce a gritty performance and steal a win. I am going with the latter.

WINNERS: Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia

RobDaBank: I’m expecting this to be a bloody mess. I don’t see any reason for FTR to be losing a match involving a mostly retired Nigel and a “lost in the shuffle” Daniel Garcia. They need to win this match, and they will.

WINNERS: FTR

Matt Grappling: If all the favourites win on this card, the results will be pretty heel-heavy, so I’m going to back the upset here. Nigel has already come back for two losses, so I can see him finally having his hand raised, with a result and/or aftermath that leaves room for the feud to continue. The way I can see it playing out is for Stokely to attempt interference, Daddy Magic playing neutralizer, and in the distraction either Garcia or McGuinness get a flash pin.

WINNERS: GARCIA & MCGUINNESS

Jonothan Hunter: I’ve made no secret of my deep and abiding love for Dax Harwood (and to a lesser extent, big Cash). I’m the guy who transcribed his short-lived podcast. It’s interesting to me that FTR became such loved baby faces because of their story, of Dax’s willingness to be open about his mental health, and transparent speaking from the heart.

But they are infinitely better as shitass heels who are so damn good at what they do, and this heel turn has been outstanding. And that leads us to a surprising but welcome match with the legendary McGuinness. Over a decade ago, Nigel’s in-ring career ended in anticlimactic and heartbreaking fashion. He’s another wrestler who has been able to get a redo, a better ending, because of AEW. Garcia and FTR had a great trio, and they have history. FTR will go out of their way to make Nigel look good, and The question here is: does Garcia turn on Nigel, or do they play this straight? I’m never really a fan of the angle where a partner wrestles to win most of the match, ONLY turning at the end. It’s stupid.

FTR should and will win this match. I predict that Nigel falls on his sword, and IF Danny turns on the Wolf, it happens post-match out of frustration.

WINNERS: FACK THE REVIVAL

Stretcher Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

Ryan: I’m not saying that this will be the best match of the night (especially with the stipulation of the match, although it does offer some leeway), but it is that both Briscoe and Ricochet are incapable of having a bad match these days. So, when you put these guys together in the same match, it should provide for a great affair between brothers in bald.

It might seem that this feels very sudden, given that Briscoe came to the aid of Zach Gowen after he was defeated by Ricochet on Dynamite last week and then assaulted post-match. But remember, Briscoe (and his teammates) helped to cost Ricky and his teammates 400,000 dollars that, while it did help Briscoe to diversify his portfolio, it cost Ricky some honeymoon money. Now, Briscoe pays for that by being put on a stretcher courtesy of the man that we all should show some love to, Ricochet.

WINNER: Ricochet

DiabloPepe: Speaking of ‘runs of a lifetime,’ We come to Heel-Ochet. Heel-Ochet is destroying it as a Heel, and it is great to see! Heel-Ochet should win this match and, hopefully, it is a showcase of how Heel-y and evil Heel-Ochet can be with just a touch of his trademark aerial ability and athleticism. Mark Briscoe will be great in his position as Face Foil to hinder Heel-Ochet. It won’t hurt that the match will be a banger. Also, Pepe wouldn’t mind if Samantha the Bomb showed up to help her husband out.

WINNER: Heel-Ochet

I8myPants: battle of the balds? Dicochet’s antics at Beach Break was enough to raise the ire of the master of Redneck Kung-Fu and now Briscoe’s looking to pluck this chicken and serve him up some humble pie. only issue is that Trevor Doosh has been on an amazing heel run and doesn’t look to be losing again after failing to win the triple threat and international title from Omega at Dynasty.

WINNER: Ricochet

xTomx: I am not a fan of silly gimmick matches like “stretcher matches.” I think the gimmick of getting the opponent onto the stretcher is just dumb.

Ricochet has seen a career rebirth since taking the jump from WWE to AEW. He has been a revelation in AEW. His in ring work has always been good, but he has upped his game into near main event status. His mic work is terrific and compelling. He played off of Swerve in their feud.

On the other side is Mark Briscoe. With his current run, matching up well with some of the top stars in AEW, I have been reminded of the intensity that made the Briscoes so great for so long.

For the match, it is quite clear that Ricochet needs this victory to get him one step closer to a title challenge.

WINNER: Ricochet

RobDaBank: I would love Briscoe to pick up a big PPV win, but Ricochet has the momentum and should be getting this win. And Briscoe is bullet proof and doesn’t need to win. But I hope he gets rewarded soon.

WINNER: Ricochet

Matt Grappling: The clash of the Brothers of the Scalp! Both men have worked their way into great roles in the company. Briscoe is the underdog who can lose without it denting his reputation, but still credibly pull off an upset win without damaging the opponent. Ricochet is one of the best pure heels working right now, which is a tricky act for a flyer/technician to pull off and has great “someone please smack him down” heat. With the stipulation, there’s room for this one to get wild. When it comes to longer-term booking, there’s good reason to keep Ricochet strong, but his heat might be further stoked if he loses this one and gets nefarious revenge before or at the next PPV. However, while this is a reason the upset wouldn’t surprise me, it’s not enough for me to pick against Ricochet.

WINNER: RICOCHET

Jonothan Hunter: Like Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, Ricochet is in the weird limbo of being REALLY good, really over, but there isn’t quite room for him in the world or even international title pictures for the time being. He’s not going to dethrone Moxley; if Ospreay/Hangman beat Mox at ALL IN, Trevor won’t beat them anytime soon; and Omega isn’t losing the INTL title until ALL IN at the earliest. You also can’t have a hot heel LOSE every program. That’s one of the challenges of booking pro wrestling. Ultimately, you want to see the babyface triumph, but that’s not the role of every babyface. Heels need to win programs, or they pose no threat, and there’s little satisfaction in finally seeing them get theirs.

Love it or hate it, this is the role CHICKEN has settled into in All Elite Wrestling. He’s very popular, constantly crowd-pleasing, with Mick Foley-Esque charisma and ability to endear himself to the hearts of fans. Mark has grown as a singles performer, a tragic necessity due to the untimely passing of brother and tag partner Jay. He’s a consistent TV performer on most PPVs and has been able to score big wins. But right now, it’s not his place to score THE big win. The stipulation should allow for some fun outside the ring action, Mark will look good, but this match is ultimately about getting DiabloPepe’s favorite HEEL-O-CHET a pay-per-view win. The question is, what’s next for the admiral? Is there a big singles match for him at ALL IN? A Casino Gauntlet?

WINNER: Ricochet

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hurt Syndicate vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

Ryan: You know, predictability can be a good thing sometimes. However, when it comes to this match, it is FAR too predictable. In fact, I think the only thing that could make this match even a little bit interesting would be if Rhodes and Guevara had to put their tag titles on the line in a winner-takes-all match. But, since that isn’t the case, the only question left is, how long will it take for Shelton and Bobby to get the job done?

Also, keep in mind that, as of the time I am typing this, we have not seen Maxwell Jacob Friedman sign his contract to become an official member of the Hurt Syndicate. And while I do not believe that he plays a factor in this match (and if he does, it won’t be as a detriment to the Hurt Syndicate), it would be a little bit clever if fantasy booking expects MJF to turn on them and confront them with his own group. Nevertheless, it is too early for that, and this should be a cut-and-dry affair.

WINNER: The Hurt Syndicate (Still Champions)

DiabloPepe: Pepe doesn’t care too much about this match. Pepe isn’t expecting Sons of Texas to win, BUT Pepe does think that this match will be more entertaining than it should. Texas’ Sons will be hurt!! LOL WE HURT PEOPLE!!!!

WINNERS: WE HURT PEOPLE …oh The Hurt Syndicate.

I8myPants: my wild prediction for this title match: people are gonna get HURT. as much as I respect and enjoy Dustin’s work, he’s saddled with Mr. Self-Sabotage Sammy Guevara and I don’t see this being Sammy’s road to redemption, so consider this your extended squash of the evening. For funsies, I expect MJF to show up and mess with Guevara just because he can. (that’s our scumbag!) I feel Max won’t betray the Syndicate just yet, so Shelton and Bob will continue to bulldoze their way to All In.

WINNERS: and STILL AEW Tag Team Champions, The Hurt Syndicate

xTomx: Inexplicably, Rhodes and Guevara have been dominant in ROH, with Rhodes being part of both tag belts as his long, long career winds to a close. I do not think they have done enough in AEW to warrant a title shot, but the tag scene in AEW is in a bit of a lull now.

The Hurt Syndicate like to hurt people, and both “Sons” of Texas like to be hurt. We have seen Dustin Rhodes leak buckets of blood in his run in AEW, and we have seen Sammy Guevara tossed all about the ring and elsewhere. Expect to see more of the same in this match. I think the match itself will be decent, as Dustin has great respect within the industry and with MVP.

WINNERS: The Hurt Syndicate

RobDaBank: Easiest pick of the night as there is no way the Hurt Syndicate is losing to the Sons of Texas. If you want a prediction – MJF destroys Dustin Rhodes after the match.

WINNERS: The Hurt Syndicate

Matt Grappling: I was tempted to summon the Ghost of 411 Columnists Past by saying “no explanation needed” after my pick, but I won’t tempt fate. Dustin and Sammy are not the people to bring one of AEW’s most over acts unstuck. Whether MJF is a help or a hindrance is to be seen, but either way the tag belts are staying where they are.

WINNERS: THEY HURT PEOPLE

Jonothan Hunter: It’s a title defense for Bobby and Shelton, I guess? Ice cold match, owing in no small part to Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara not being a team on AEW TV at all this year. Maybe once or twice? They’re a ROH act. Now, I love Dustin, and audiences pop for him, but Sammy is still largely persona non grata (and a guy possibly on his way out). They popped up two weeks ago, cut a promo, won a #1 contender’s match, and now have a title match, because… well, sometimes champions just need some people to hurt. Hopefully it doesn’t go too long, and hopefully we get to see Shelton and Lashley absolutely Mulkey Sammy the geek.

HOWEVER, there is the MJF wrinkle. Whatever story they’re working, I was surprised that on this past Dynamite, MJF joining the Syndicate was played completely straight. Everybody signed the contract. NOW I presume there is some clause either MJF or MVP overlooked that will cause friction. This is a short-lived association, but just HOW short-lived?

I don’t want to completely look past the match to “what could be next,” but this match, otherwise nothing, could play a big role in blowing up the Salt of the Hurt experiment. What is MJF going to be doing at ALL IN? A trios with BOB and Shelton “GODFATHER” Benjamin? That’s… fine and could be the play.

Unless the play is MJF v Lashley. Or MJF and some new shithead ally’s vs the Hurt Syndicate.

The other wrinkle is TK loves to book hometown wrestlers going into big PPVS. Dustin (and Sammy, I guess), as double ROH/AEW tag champs going into Arlington…

MJF costing the Syndicate the tag titles, putting them on Texas boys (to potentially drop quickly), and setting up the split?

I’m likely overthinking this entirely, but I’m going with the dark horses, even I think it’s a “mid” move.

WINNERS (and new champions): The Natural Bizarre One and his dopey partner

AEW Continental Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Mike Bailey

Ryan: Now, this match has sneaky good potential. People say that Okada hasn’t performed up to the level that he did in New Japan, that he has been phoning it in a little bit. But we know that he is still capable of putting on a great match when motivated and with a great opponent. Bailey provides that great opponent, and this one should be worthy of MOTN potential.

So, the end game is to have Okada and Omega at some point (as soon as All-In) bring back their New Japan rivalry, in a match to unify both the Continental and International Titles, as has been speculated. The obvious result, if that is the case, will be Okada winning this match and moving on to something bigger down the line. All of that to say, Bailey should prove no pushover, but he came up short in a chance to win the International Title, and he’ll come up short here, as well.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada (Still Champion)

I8myPants: no-nonsense strong style VS balls-to-the-wall kicks and aerial moves, this will be a visual feast for the eyes. with Okada and Omega rumored to be merging their respective titles, expect Master Mullet to come up short, but look damn good doing it.

WINNER: and STILL AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada…bitch.

RobDaBank: I mean – I like Speedball. But this match is happening to get Okada onto the card. It should be a great showcase for Bailey, Okada will be Okada, and I think we might see the table set for Okada’s All In challenger.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada (Still Champion)

Matt Grappling: I don’t have much to say about this one. Should be an entertaining match, with a predictable result.

WINNER: THE RAINMAKER, BITCH

Jonothan Hunter: More of a match to get both guys on the card, and give Okada momentum en route to the almost-locked title v title match against Kenneth Omega at Y’all In. However, Speedball has been an absolute delight since joining the company. On this week’s go-home Dynamite, (the remarkable) Renee Paquette noted that Speedball has NOT been pinned since he joined AEW. Any losses he’s taken were in tags or a triple-threat.

Okada has only taken a couple losses in AEW, and he’s not taken another one so soon to the biggest show of the year. What we can hope for is a show-stealing match that makes Speedball look awesome before Okada makes it rain.

WINNER (and still champion): the comedy wrestler inside the body of the greatest wrestler of all time

DiabloPepe: This should be a fun match, but the winner is in no doubt for me which is OKADA. Pepe could be wrong, but Kenny Omega will probably be the one to dethrone OKADA.

Winner: OKADA

xTomx: Bailey has been terrific since signing with AEW. Bailey has a great upside and, I imagine, will be a champion in AEW at some point.

Not now, though.

Okada has been somewhat subdued in AEW but is a tremendous talent. Okada is truly “elite” in the world game, and it is too early to take the Continental Championship belt from him now. Admittedly, Okada has held the belt for 430 days, but also won the “Continental Classic” last winter, going undefeated in the tournament (the only blemish was a time limit draw versus Daniel Garcia). He is not losing to Speedball at this point.

WINNER: Okada wins after an entertaining match.

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

TIMELESS Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa

Ryan: This is going to hurt my soul, as my love for one Mina Shirakawa is not something that I hide in plain sight. However, TIMELESS Toni Storm is one of the absolute gems and highlights of the show whenever she is on the screen, be it in the ring or in commentary. It’s been three months since Storm won her fourth Women’s Title, so it doesn’t seem likely that Storm is dropping the belt here, as much as I can hope and wish otherwise.

The bigger question, in a little bit of forward thinking/future booking, is what happens when Mariah May comes back? One of the more obvious things would be to have her reunited with Shirakawa and bring back Rosegold, but does that happen during the match or after the match? Either way, it doesn’t change the fact that Storm is going to win and hold on to the title for a good bit longer.

WINNER: TIMELESS Toni Storm (Still Champion)

DiabloPepe: The Timeless One is on the run of a lifetime!! Mina! Mina! Mina!! is Mina! Mina! Mina!! Pepe doesn’t want to see Toni lose, BUT wouldn’t it be awesome if Mariah May returned to cost Timeless Toni the title?!?! Just saying!!

WINNER: No interference: Timeless Toni / Mariah May interference: Mina! Mina! Mina!!

I8myPants: sees DiabloPepe hopping around shouting MINA! MINA! MINA! on paper, this seems like another run-of-the-mill title defense and easy victory for Toni Storm, but with Mina now having a legit AEW full-time contract, there could be more than meets the eye to this year plus long story. there’s also an X-factor to how this concludes and no, Uncle Kracker will not be involved, but I suspect someone else will be! namely, the conspicuous by her absence Mariah May. it’s no secret Mina and Mariah have an on and off relationship with each other, but will it factor into the finish? will Shirakawa’s lust for gold lead to Club Venus reuniting and dethroning Storm or will the H cup angel give it her all in a losing effort? time will tell. personally, as much as I would be intrigued by an evil Mina, I see the latter happening.

WINNER: Timeless Toni Storm (and still AEW Women’s Champion!)

xTomx: Well, the monocles will be adjusted for this one. We have the clear top women’s performer of the year (so far) in Timeless Toni Storm. She has been in top form inside and outside the ring. She has become an international treasure and one of the most important performers in AEW. Her Timeless “character” has yet to run its course.

On the other side, we have Mina Shirakawa, who recently signed full time to AEW and is a more than decent performer in her own right.

The on again, off again “relationship” between the two should provide some snapshot moments, as they alternate between affection and aggression. It will be hard hitting, and it will be entertaining. These two can do almost no wrong.

WINNER: Timeless Toni Storm with the win to retain the championship.

RobDaBank: This should be a very entertaining match, and I suspect that we will see the return of Mariah May. But instead of helping Mina, she costs Mina the match. She will find a way to blame Mina for losing the title (she wasn’t there to help her). It will be a good way to bring Mariah back and will give Mina a solid first feud.

WINNER: Toni Storm (Still Champion)

Matt Grappling: The talent and history are there to make this match a fun watch, in terms of both character and ring work, but I don’t see a lot of drama in the result. With All-In Texas calling, the belt should stay around the waist of the bigger star.

WINNER: THE TIMELESS ONE

Jonothan Hunter: This is a lame duck title defense, but it’s elevated by MINA returning to AEW, this time full-time, ALL ELITE. The history between the two, and the incredibly fun characters of both, means the quick build didn’t have a lot to do. It was also good to see Mina get violent on Toni on the go-home Dynamite, showing she wants the damn title, sexual tension be damned. I hate to write so little, but this is about getting a top act on the show more than anything else. It should be a great match, but the four-time World champ retains. Could there be a “final act twist”? Could “The Glamour” return here, given her history with both women? I don’t think so — it’s too soon to revisit Toni v Mariah May — but I am wondering if there will be more to this than just “Toni wins, moving on.”

WINNER (and still champion): That bitch Wendi Richter’s greatest fear

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals

Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone

Ryan: And now, we reach the toughest choices that need to be made on the card. So many results up to this point have been predictable, but with so much on the line here, this one feels like it can go either way. The fact that none of Mone’s titles are on the line in this match might make it conceivable that she could finally suffer her first singles loss in AEW (and let’s face it, she doesn’t need the Women’s Title anyway).

Hayter has looked good since she has returned from injury, not looking like she lost a step during her time off. So far, it seems like she has put the fear of Dog in Mone, as we have seen this when they meet. This could also be foreshadowing a win for Mone since she looked scared and concerned anytime Hayter confronted her. This is the dreaming part of my predictions, but I am going with the seventies red style.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter (2025 Owen Hart Women’s Tourney Champion)

DiabloPepe: C-E-O!!! C-E-O!!! C-E-O!!! Pepe is undecided on who he wants to win here. Pepe is still a little mad that Mina! Mina! Mina! Didn’t beat Mone for the NJPW Strong title. Now Jamie Hayter has been solid since she returned from injury, BUT she isn’t as hot as she was before her un-timely injury. Pepe wouldn’t mind Hayter winning, BUT currently Hayter doesn’t seem hot enough to take the title off Mone in Pepe’s opinion.

WINNER: C-E-O!!!

I8MyPants: ooo, boy! now this is an interesting one. smart money says to put your money on Mone (heh), but Mercedes and Athena still have unfinished business while Jamie Hayter has unfinished business of her own in terms of the Women’s Championship (as well as Toni Storm) ever since her injury cost her the championship, a year of her career, and her momentum as well as skyrocketing Timeless Toni into the stratosphere all the way back at Double or Nothing 2 years ago. the story is there. problem is, I can’t envision Hayter being the first to give Mone her first singles loss cleanly, so unless we get some shenanigans, it could be multi-belt Moni VS Storm at All In. but I’m rooting for Hayter to get her redemption. Mone can face Athena at All In with The Fallen Goddess winning in her home state of Texas and getting a measure of revenge for costing her the Owen by hooking the tights. but then I realized Timeless VS that 70’s Show Hayter would be face VS face, so the doubts creep in.

WINNER: heart says Hayter; mind says Mone.

xTomx: I really, really want Jamie Hayter to win. She has all the potential to be a big star. She is already an AEW Women’s Champion, and she should ascend to the top of the mountain again at some point in the future.

That said, this is not that time. Since returning from a long injury lay off, she has been used sparingly, unfortunately. I do not think she gets thrust into the main event at this point.

AEW have booked themselves into a corner with Mercedes Mone. The CEO has been unstoppable in her year plus in AEW. Undefeated in singles competition, she has been the “belt collector” of 2024-2025, claiming the TBS Championship, Strong Women’s, and RevPro Women’s belt, but recently lost the Strong title, despite not being pinned.

I do not see Mone taking her first loss in AEW in the Owen Cup final. The problem is she cannot go into the title match at All In with the TBS belt. Either she loses the Owen Cup and goes into the long-anticipated feud with Athena over the TBS belt (but goes into that feud on the back of this loss AND loses the Strong Women’s title) or she wins the Owen and loses the TBS belt at some point in the summer.

I am going against my wishes and saying Mone wins. As much as most people do not like Mone, I think she has been good outside the ring as the unbelievably arrogant champion (and her work with Harley Cameron has been highly entertaining) and she has also put on damned good matches.

WINNER: Mone beats Hayter in a terrific match.

RobDaBank: I think the All In “dream match” here is Toni vs. Mercedes. And given that Mercedes just dropped the NJPW Strong title, I have a feeling they are freeing her up to win the title at All In. Hayter’s regained some momentum, but I’d rather see her involved in the TBS title scene. And she gets a rematch vs. Mercedes for the TBS title and wins that in a few weeks.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone

Matt Grappling: The fact that the winner goes onto challenge at AEW’s biggest show of the year clarifies this one for me. Jamie Hayter hasn’t recaptured her pre-injury aura yet, making Mercedes the marquee challenger for the Women’s Championship.

WINNER: THE CEO

Jonothan Hunter: On paper, Double or Nothing is not necessarily AEW’s strongest PPV offering. Fun, yes, but perhaps lacking spark or ramifications. It is the definition of an “X match show”…

But the top three matches are SIGNIFICANT and almost impossible to call.

There is an argument to be made for either the reigning TBS champion, Mone, or the former Women’s world champion, Hayter, to win. On Mone’s side, she is undefeated in singles, 25-0, since joining AEW. While some fans choose not to accept it, Mone is one of AEW’s biggest names, and outside of Toni Storm, is undeniably the biggest name on the women’s roster. Mercedes Mone v Toni Storm, TBS Champion vs World Champion, is a marquee match, the biggest women’s match AEW has in their barrel, and they’re trying to sell a stadium show in July. Mone found her groove back in November or so and, while her character isn’t always quite where it needs to be, has been delivering at a HIGH LEVEL in the ring on PPV. But there is an element of… does Mone really NEED this accolade? And isn’t ATHENA v Mone at ALL IN more interesting? Why put all your eggs in one basket in terms of your two biggest women stars?

On the flip side, you have Jamie Hayter. Riding a wave of huge popularity, Jamie won the world title in 2023, only to end up dropping it due to a severe injury. The injury kept her out almost a year and was revealed to be almost career-ending. Since returning, Jamie stayed out of the title picture but worked matches, slowly regaining her form. Her seventies mod fashion choices have proven divisive, but the in-ring work has come back. Hayter DOES “hit hard.” She works like a man, and I mean that as a compliment. The story of her finally getting back to the world championship, against the WOMAN WHO BEAT HER FOR IT — “Outcasts” era Toni Storm. A Jamie loss will be heartbreaking. It also could be the impetus for a heel turn and character change, so it’s not necessarily the end of the HAYTER RAVE.

If I were booking, and I’m not, Jamie Hayter takes the duke. Defeating Mone en route to a world title match with Toni Storm, gaining huge momentum. Perhaps Athena shows up, not to cost Mone outright, but to prevent some cheating? Something to build? But I also don’t want the Owen finals to be marred by controversy. AEW is pretty good about doing clean wins for big moments. However, I can’t shake the gut feeling that this one belongs to the CEO. It’s not my preference, and I hope I’m wrong, but…

WINNER (and 2025 Owen Hart Tournament Champion): Snoop Dogg’s Cousin

Anarchy in the Arena

Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata

vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks

Ryan: This match is bound to have a lot of action everywhere, hence the name of the match. And for a lot of reasons, chief among them gets a lot of people on the card and makes use of the AEW Champion two weeks removed from a steel cage title defense. I also like the OFFICIAL involvement of the women in the match, because if they weren’t an actual part of the match, you know full well that they would be involved in this match anyway.

On the one hand, it would be easy to pick the heels because of this new unholy union between the perceived top heels in the company and, of course, the EVP Bucks. But on the other hand, the premise should be to keep the likes of Omega, Strickland, Willow, and the Trios Champions strong and give them some hope in fighting this mega force of fury. Considering that the match will not be in the main event slot, it is conceivable that the heels will win here, with the feel-good moment coming in the main event between Ospreay and Hangman. Head says the Death Riders/Bucks, but heart says the babyface team.

WINNERS:The Force to stop the Unholy Union between Mox and the EVP Bucks

DiabloPepe: Pepe thinks that the DeathRiders are going to lose. The Death Riders stranglehold on AEW must end somehow. Losing this match and then MOX losing his title should put an end to the group.

WINNERS: The Faces

I8MyPants: our main event of the evening and what will surely be a brutal affair. as good ol’ JR would say, “this will not be for the faint of heart.” as of writing, this stacked main event will see Moxley’s Death Riders and The Young Bucks take on Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, The Opps, and Willow Nightingale. the biggest question remains: does Swerve and friends win and proverbially send the crowd home happy or does Dictator Jon and his merry band of Death Riders eek out another victory to cast doubt on Willy Bruv’s chances and add some drama to All In’s title match? either way, the match will be chaotic as we make our journey to All In: Texas. but as far as a victor? this can honestly go either way.

WINNERS: fans of violence and extended music entrances.

xTomx: I presume it will be the Death Riders, sans (the bastard) PAC, with the Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd v. Swerve, the Opps and Omega. The rumor is that Willow Nightengale and Marina Shafir may participate in the match. Personally, I think that would be a mistake. Without knowing exactly who is in it, it is hard to comment further, but I am sure the Death Riders and “frenemies” lose.

WINNERS: The Opps, Swerve, Omega, and Willow

RobDaBank: Death Riders can lose matches like this. And they want to keep Strickland, Joe, and Willow strong. Give them the win here, so when they lose matches that matter, people can say “well, at least they won that Anarchy match.”

WINNERS: Team Joe/Swerve

Matt Grappling: The whole point of this match is carnage. I hope there’s a little pocket of calm around Shibata, but there will be broken furniture, jumping off high places, Hobbs will give the occasional no-sell, and Mox will blade at about midday Sunday. Looking at the bigger story, I expect the Belt-in-a-Briefcase era to end at All In Texas, which means keeping the Death Riders strong going into that event, and Gabe Kidd there to make the faces look like they were robbed. A lot of people won’t be happy with Mox and the Bucks on the winning end of this, but that’s how I see it playing out.

WINNERS: THE ELITE RIDERS

Jonothan Hunter: OI OI OI! ANARCHY! I’m looking forward to this match more than I expected to, because the gang warfare and intervening stories make this a lot more personal and interesting than last year’s offering. While I’ve made no secret of my dislike of the Death Riders angle and Moxley’s ass title reign, I will admit that things have picked up since Dynasty. Why?

Samoa Joe makes everything better.

The addition of Willow and Marina into the match “officially” is awesome. Willow has already taken a few shots at Mox this year, and while AEW is still (fairly) hesitant to do much intergender violence, this kind of brawl is the perfect setting for it. I fully expect both women to be involved in the larger brawls, not just paired off for the entire time.

You have big star power with Swerve, Kenny, Moxley, Joe. You have scummy douchebags in the Bucks who are more than willing to do insane shit in this environment. Claudio and Hobbs will throw their strength around. I’m very curious what Shibata does!

There are various interweaving threads going into this match. Strickland has been “buck hunting” since the Jacksons cost him the World title back at Dynasty. The Opps landed a huge blow on the Death Riders, taking the Trios titles from them, and matching their violence. Moxley seems to fear Joe like nobody else. Omega wants the Bucks as well and has history with Moxley. The Bucks and Moxley teaming is a wild turn. Yuta is a little shit.

The match will, ultimately, not really SETTLE anything, but set the stage for ALL IN. Omega is likely locked in for Okada — will the Rainmaker show up to aid his Elite brethren? Will the earlier teases of Hangman and Swerve potentially hold a truce lead to Hanger & Swerve against the Bucks at ALL IN? What does Joe do to move forward? What about Willow? And then there is the x-factor, the bizarrely added in Gabe Kidd, who played the deciding role in the Joe v Mox title match. Kidd is not officially in the match but OBVIOUSLY is going to make his presence known.

But y’know. Commentary on this past dynamite directly referenced some of Gabe’s history… Kidd might wanna bundle up. The world is cold.

WINNERS: The BuckRiders (well, that sounds like a Being the Elite joke)

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals

Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay

Ryan: And the picks do not get any easier here. It is not hyperbole to say that this is the toughest match to predict on the card and having either of these men win would make sense in the end game, which is for someone to finally dethrone Jon Moxley as AEW Champion.

On the one hand, Page winning makes sense, as you have someone who, while he has shown himself to be more human and compassionate as of late, is still susceptible to having bouts of crazy eyes and could be a realistic threat to take the AEW World Title for a second time. On the other hand, who in AEW is hotter and more popular than Opsreay right now? And that isn’t to take away from his ability in the ring and his never say die attitude, but as Ospreay has told us, this is about his ascension, and he is on another level. I feel like no matter who wins this match, they have a great chance of winning the title down the line. The only question is, will there be anything left of these men to accomplish said feat?

WINNER: Will Ospreay (2025 Owen Hart Men’s Tourney Champion)

DiabloPepe: THE BILLY GOAT SAID IT IS TIME TO ASCEND!!! And with that statement, Pepe picked The King of Bruv’s to win the match!! Pepe hates to see Hangman lose, but it is Ospreay’s time now.

WINNER: Will Ospreay

I8MyPants: this will easily steal the show. the Owen has been a wild ride full of fun matches, and this won’t be any different. this could have gone either way when it was first announced, but you can see Willy Bruv being protected and groomed while Hangman’s redemption is not yet complete. the jaded Cowboy first needs to exercise some demons and bury the hatchet with Swerve before he can move on. I suspect Hanger and Swerve will become unlikely allies (the enemy of my enemy is my friend sort of deal) and team up to take on the Bucks at All-In. Cowboy Shit will have to wait a little longer.

Winner and number one contender for the AEW Championship: Will Ospreay

xTomx: This is a tough one. Will Ospreay is clearly the “Golden child” of AEW’s men division (along with Kyle Fletcher and Takeshita). However, Hangman Page is an exceptionally reliable, trusted performer in AEW (much like Samoa Joe).

I think it is time to pull the trigger on a Will Ospreay (Ospreay, Ospreay) run as AEW champion. No better way to do it than to have him win the Owen Hart Tournament and take the title from Jon Moxley at All-In. Hangman will continue as he has and move on to something else.

WINNER: Will Ospreay

RobDaBank: Both guys have been doing tremendous work. But the winner comes down to whether they are taking the title from Moxley at All In. Of the two – Ospreay should be the next champion. Hangman doesn’t need to win the title. Since I think that Moxley is going to retain (as there will be more to come with the Elite/Death Riders story), I’m going with Hangman to pick up a surprise win.

WINNER: Hangman Page

Matt Grappling: This. Should. Rock. Two skilled and very over performers, slugging it out with clearly understandable stakes. With the last couple of AEW PPVs let down by the main event, which should not be the case here, and a banger is expected. The thing is, Hangman also has a side-story going with the Bucks, while Ospreay only has the path to the World Championship. At the end of a bout full of drama and last nanosecond kickouts, it will come down to, in the words of the Aerial Assassin himself, Osprey’s ascension trumping Hangman’s redemption.

WINNER: BRUV

Jonothan Hunter: Confirmed on Dynamite, the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Final WILL main event Double or Nothing. If there’s anybody who can follow the chaos and violence of ANARCHY IN THE ARENA, it’s Willy Goat. Frankly, following HIM is usually the tough task on AEW PPV.

This has been a tremendous build, both via the matches each man has had in the tournament, and the competing storylines, motivations, and aspirations of each man. Hangman’s transformation over the past couple of years has been marvelous, and his road back to the world title, after all the setbacks, anger, and loss, is a beautiful character arc. Ospreay, NEEDING the title, badly wanting to be the guy who takes it from Jon Moxley, all HIS sacrifices, is also powerful. There was a temptation (and a call from some very impatient fans) to put the world title on Ospreay almost immediately after he debuted. In my opinion, patience was the right call. Ospreay has elevated (EL, ELEVATED) his stock unbelievably in the past year and change. He lost, doing so raising other wrestlers to higher levels. He didn’t go on some obnoxious winning streak, risking fans souring. He showed vulnerability, resilience, and came through it.

Having Jon Moxley leave ALL IN still the AEW World Champion would be a potentially catastrophic error on the part of Tony Khan, so I’m going to pray to the reptilian Space Pop they do the obvious, CORRECT choice and crown a new babyface champion at the biggest show of the year.

Neither man will be hurt by a loss, but the winner gains the world. The match will be spectacular. However, in the end, the “Aerial Assassin” is going to have just a little bit more. It’s time for the era of Ospreay. Hangman will get there… but first, he may have to ally with his devil to defeat some EVPs…

WINNER (and Men’s 2025 Owen Hart Champion): BRUV

And with that, we conclude the roundtable preview for Double or Nothing. I want to thank Pepe, Pants, Matt, Jonathan, Jon, and RDB, who took the time of day to help my fantasy of bringing back the roundtable (even if this is only a one-off) a reality. I also want to thank everyone who read through all of this, and I hope that you enjoy the vast array of opinions, thoughts, and of course, personalities that went into this. Finally, I want to thank Jeremy Thomas for giving me the green light on this; I hope I haven’t let you down, Boss, and I hope you don’t have to edit too much of what I edited!

Double or Nothing takes place this Sunday, starting at 6:30PM with the Buy-In.