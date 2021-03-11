wrestling / News
411’s Dissecting Dynamite Returns Tonight To Review Fallout From Revolution, Christian’s Debut, More
AEW is back with Dynamite tonight to deal with the fallout from AEW Revolution, and 411’s Dissecting Dynamite will be live with our post-show analysis and review. Our livestream post-show for Dynamite is going live tonight right after Dynamite goes off the air with Andy Perez, Blake Lovell, and Tony Acero discussing all the events from the PPV and Dynamite including the exploding ring FUBAR, Christian’s AEW debut, Darby Allin’s TNT Championship defense against Scorpio Sky, and more. Make sure to tune in immediately after Dynamite goes off the air with our livestream posted right here.
If you want to get a jump on the show, you can can set a reminder on the video below. You can also subscribe to the 411 YouTube account and hit the notification bell to be notified whenever we put a new video up.
See you tonight at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT immediately after Dynamite!
