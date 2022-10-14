411’s Table for 3 Report: ‘New Generation Gathering’ (Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, Glenn Jacobs)

-Table for 3 has returned as they are just going back and forth with this series and This is Awesome on Fridays now. This is labeled as The New Generation and from the picture we are going to be talking about an evil dentist. Let’s get to it!

-On The Menu: Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Glen Jacobs

-Run Time: 25:27

-Jerry thanks them for joining him and wanted them to get together to discuss a history the three of them have that not a lot of people know. Lawler brings up USWA, which was his territory in Memphis that he and Jerry Jarrett owned. Glenn says one of his first breaks in the business was getting a call from Lawler to go to Memphis. He was working as in a team called The Masked Russians. They weren’t good, but were big according to Lawler.

-Jerry says his son Kevin promoted the towns and went to Glen with a character idea. Glen mentions he kind of new Kevin. The idea was for The Christmas Creature. Glen says it looked like The Swamp Thing. He figured he had nothing to lose. His mom actually made the suit and it had a batter pack with lights. We actually get video which is sweet and Bret is just taking this all in as he says this is the first he has ever heard of the gimmick. Glen says he gets reminded about it even though it was only a few week run.

-Lawler turns to Bret and says his rivalry was the greatest thing he has ever done in the WWE. We see footage of Lawler issuing the challenge to Bret for a Kiss My Foot match. Lawler says he enjoyed being the heel in that scenario so much, but he knew he made it hard on Bret. The boys would ask Lawler if he was getting real heat from Bret for the things he said about his parents. Lawler brings up the sign in his and Jarrett’s office that read “Personal Issues Draw Money.” Bret agrees with that and brings up that Owen was upset about what Lawler was saying about Stu. Owen got Bret going and it did start to bother him.

-Lawler goes over some of the jokes he would say and it gets a chuckle out of Bret. Bret mentions he was going to tell Jerry to lighten up on the old man jokes until he saw his parents laughing at everything Jerry was saying on TV. Bret was cool with it then and told Jerry to say whatever he wanted. Lawler thought it was great as Helen told him it made them feel like they were part of the show. That’s great!

-Lawler loved all the stuff they came up with to get to the Kiss My Food Match. Glenn and Bret ask if it was Lawler’s idea for the match or Vince’s. Lawler says it was Vince’s idea as he picked up on Lawler telling the fans to kiss his feet every week. Vince told Lawler to tell people he had a hammer toe and how disgusting it was. Bret credits Lawler as a great heel and how it made him this super babyface. This was a time when cool heels were becoming a thing. Lawler credits that to The Road Warriors and Lawler never wanted to be cheered for being a villain. Lawler says that he came up with the idea that the good guy always wins unless the heel cheats. Bret puts over all the Memphis guys knew how to get red hot heat and mentions Honky Tonk Man.

-They show Lawler getting ready for the match by walking through his horse stall with his bare feet. Lawler laughs because he not only had to kiss Bret’s foot, but also was somehow able to get Lawler to kiss his own foot. Lawler tells a great story as he was told to brush his teeth and the camera would come in to film. While waiting Lawler saw some crackers and shoved them in his mouth and too a drink of Diet Coke. When the camera came in he spit it out like he was puking and it was so convincing that it fooled Vince. Awesome!

-The story continued that Lawler’s mouth was so ruined he had to call in his personal dentist for revenge and Isaac Yankem DDS is born! Glen had a try-out with WWE and had decent matches and got signed to developmental at Smokey Mountain. Vince pulled him up one day for a meeting and Glenn was just happy to be there. He asked Glenn if he was ever afraid to go to the dentist. Glenn told him no and Vince said he always had an idea for a wrestling dentist. Glenn says he believes the idea was actually Bobby Heenan’s. Vince explained the joke of the name and did the Vince laugh. Glenn was trying to keep his poker face but he was crushed. Lawler brings up it was a time where they had plumbers, garbagemen, hockey players, etc.

-Isaac had awful teeth to show the kids what would happen if they didn’t care for their teeth. Glenn mentions he had to apply those teeth himself. Bret mentions he was filming Lonesome Dove when they filmed the vignettes and Vince filled him in on the story. Lawler was pitched the idea by Vince as he felt it was a good place to go from the Kiss My Foot Match.

-They show video from RAW where Bret and Isaac battled with The King locked in a shark cage above the ring. Lawler talks about having a deviated septum and how his nose would bleed if he picked it. He thought it would be great to make his nose bleed as he had been yelling to Vince he was afraid of heights. Vince’s eyes got wide when he saw that Lawler was bleeding. Lawler says WWF was non blood at the time and it kind of helped them bring it back a little bit.

-Glenn jokes that they all survived him. Lawler survived wrestling him in Memphis. Lawler says it was easy because Glenn was so big and the story was easy. Glenn talks about being intimidates working with Bret and he feels it was a mistake as he shouldn’t have been as timid. He credits Bret for making him look as good as he could. They show footage from their match at SummerSlam and Bret says he planned a lot of the match. He looks back and feels it was a very good match and credits Glenn for being so young and pulling off the match. He puts Glenn over for pulling off a high level and detailed match on a big time PPV. Glenn says he was in awe when Bret made his entrance and the fireworks went off. “What am I doing here?”

-Lawler mentions this business has always been fun. He never got over the fact that he was a wrestler and people were paying to watch him wrestle. Glenn says he got the same vibe when he faced Taker at WrestleMania XIV. Bret talks about putting pressure on himself to have a great match and admits he probably put a lot of Glenn in that match as a young guy and he carried it. Glenn thanks Bret but says it was mostly all thanks to him. He doesn’t think Bret was appreciated enough as an entertainer. He was more than just a great wrestler.

-Lawler wraps things up and we are out!

-This was fun and an easy watch. I am sucker for these shows where wrestlers sit around and talk wrestling. Bret and Lawler had a great feud and I would love to hear more from the two of them. Glenn was good here as well as I enjoyed his thoughts on Yankem and being pushed into a feud with Bret Hart on his debut. Check this one out! Thanks for reading!