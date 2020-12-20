411’s WWE Chronicle Report: Kevin Owens on His Family, COVID-19 Pandemic, TLC with Roman Reigns and More!

411’s WWE Chronicle Report: Kevin Owens

-It’s TLC weekend and WWE is pumping out another entry in their Chronicle series. Kevin Owens was the subject of a previous documentary in their 365 series, so let’s see what they can deliver this time. Let’s get to it!

-Air Date: 12.19.20

-Run Time: 26:01

-We start Dec 10, 2020 with Kevin Owens at home. He tells us that since his first day in NXT everyone knew how much his family meant to him. His first week he sat down with Dusty Rhodes for some interviews and all he did was talk about his family. It was decided that no matter if a heel or face, his family would be the focal point of his character. KO takes his daughter to school and talks about making cookies the day before with her. Fantastic!

-This is WWE Chronicle: Kevin Owens. The following takes place from Nov 27, 2020-Dec 11, 2020.

-Owens says he wants to do well and provide. This business consumes you and his family has put up with a lot. Having their support means everything. He talks about his wife being there every step of the way and his kids getting angry when Roman hurt’s him. He wants to provide for them so they have everything they want. He has been obsessed with this industry since he was 11 years old.

-Nov 27: SmackDown: KO beats the piss out of Jey Uso and asks Roman if he is watching to kick start their story. Great stuff and Jey took a fantastic ass kicking.

-Owens goes back to being 11 and the moment his dad put on the VHS tape of WrestleMania 11 it became his life. We see photos of a young KO and his wrestling fandom. He met his wife and he realized there was more to life than pro-wrestling. Up until he met her he didn’t think he would get married or have kids. Once he met her, his family took the top spot, but wrestling was still there. He went from being just about wrestling to being about family and wrestling. To him wrestling can never be just a job.

-The last three years have been an uphill struggle for him. He knows becoming irrelevant can happen because there is only so much TV time and they have so many talented people. He has been waiting for an opportunity like this to show people again where he belongs. It gets no bigger than wrestling Roman Reigns as he is the guy and Universal Champion.

-Owens, wearing a mask, meets with the wardrobe people and holds up a pair of shorts that he hasn’t worn since his last Universal Title reign. He is asked by the producer if being champion matters. KO says it matters to him as he didn’t enjoy his run as champion as much as he should have. He was always worried about what they could have done better and after losing the title he realized he never enjoyed it. It was a curse as he couldn’t keep things in perspective because he wanted everything perfect. With all that said being a Champion is important.

-Dec 4: SmackDown: KO interrupts a Reigns interview and challenges him to a Universal Title Match at TLC. Roman accepts and later in the show KO takes the first of many ass whippings from Reigns on the build to the PPV. Reigns also lays into Jey with a chair because he is awesome! KO has Reigns attention now and Reigns lets Owens know that he and his family will fear him. Damn!

-KO talks about everything he does now is a fantasy from when he was 11 years old. He wants to keep making things cool for that 11 year old. Speaking of which we flashback to WrestleMania. He tells the story of being at a Monster Truck show at Raymond James a few months before Mania and he sent a picture to the office saying he was jumping off the pirate ship. That was his way of letting everyone know that he called it for himself. Then COVID hit and the show was moved to The PC. Owens says he walked in and as soon as he saw the Mania sign he knew he would be jumping off that. We see the jump onto Rollins through the table and Owens says he had the same rush he would have had if 70,000 people were there.

-KO takes his daughter to learn how to ride a bike. Yeah, as a father of a 3 year old and 2 month old this is awesome. Owens says the pandemic didn’t make his life better obviously, but he gets to be home without all the traveling. He goes to his own bed every night and wakes up every morning next to his wife. That hasn’t been the case for years.

-Owens talks about living during this time and how it will be talked about forever and it will be in the history books. He knows this is no joke and there were times he opted out and nobody ever forced him to come back. His wife pushed him at times because she felt people needed something. KO says COVID affected their family and especially her side. He felt he should go to work as he knows some people don’t have work to go to anymore. The world has been a gloomy place for a while and he tries to make it less gloomy in any small way he can. He doesn’t know how he would have gotten through this if WWE had shut down. Once a week he knows what he is going to do on Friday (or Monday) and if he wasn’t doing that he wouldn’t have had any purpose professionally.

-KO drives to the ThuderDome and says that for the longest time he only ever rode with Sami if they were on the same show. The rides always gave him a chance to think about what he did and he enjoyed the rides to different shows. Now it is a much shorter ride, so he uses the time he walks the dogs to think about what he was able to do.

-His knows once his career is done he will be working behind the scenes in some shape or form. He mentions the passing of Pat Patterson and how much he meant to everyone. He can only aspire to be thought of that way, but he also wants his in ring career to be a help to other people.

-Tropicana Field: KO yells “Holy Shit” as he walks out into the massive stadium. He jokes that he always thought they didn’t have enough screens. Ha! He talks about wrestling without a crowd and how it hurts more without the adrenaline. He can still feel the chair shots from last week and he is concerned about how much this TLC match is going to hurt.

-SmackDown: KO gets waffled by Reigns with a chair backstage and the ass kicking commences. High quality trash talk from Reigns as well. Owens talks about being part of a physical segment like that you need to survey the damage and make sure things are alright. He feels this story with Reigns is hitting on all cylinders and yet they haven’t even scratched the surface yet. Roman is at the top of his game and KO feels he is matching him. KO is sporting some marks below his face from the segment.

-KO tells the producer he has made it her against all odds. People have told him to hit the gym more, but he didn’t love Shawn Michaels and Austin because they looked ripped. He signed with NXT and was told don’t get your hopes up about the main roster. He puts over HHH for putting his reputation on the line when he hired him. He ends by telling is he has had extremely important people tell him he is doing things right.

-This was good as you would expect. KO is all about his family and it was great to see him at home with those he loves. It is also a fascinating thing that COVID exists on the WWE Network, but not on WWE TV. Owens was open and honest throughout this one and as he stated, being at home more is amazing for these men and women, but the circumstances why obviously suck. The Ambrose episode in this series is still my favorite by far, but this was very good and continues to set the stage for what should be a great match tomorrow night. Thanks for reading!