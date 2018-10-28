Welcome to 411’s WWE Evolution Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Uniondale, New York.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Renee Young, Paige, and Beth Phoenix. First up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair. Michael Cole joins the panel to discuss the historic implications of tonight’s show, and then we head to a video package for Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai. Eve Torres joins the panel to discuss how far the women’s division has come since her days in WWE. The panel then breaks down Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler. Paige picks Sane, but Young and Phoenix pick Baszler. Next up is a video package for Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella. Michael Coles returns to the panel to break down Rousey vs. Bella. Paige, Phoenix, and Cole unanimously pick Rousey to retain the title.

Lzzy Hale and Nita Strauss open the show.



Tag Team Match

Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Mickie James & Alicia Fox w/ Alexa Bliss





Lita and James start the match, and Lita connects with a Litacanrana. James makes the tag to Fox, and Lita clotheslines Fox in the corner. Lita whips James into the match and tosses her into the corner with Fox. Stratus gets the tag, and Lita hits a modified Poetry in Motion to James and Fox. Stratus hits a snap mare takedown and calls for Fox to make to tag to James. Fox obliges, and James immediately gets in Stratus’ face. Stratus and James slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Stratus takes control with a Thesz press. James heads up top and Stratus goes for a handstand hurricanrana, but James pulls Stratus up top with her. James and Stratus brawl up top, and Stratus regains control with a hurricanrana from the top. James, Fox, and Bliss try to retreat up the ramp, but Stratus and Lita retrieve them. Lita gets the tag and goes for a Litasault on James, but Bliss knocks Lita off the top rope. Fox gets the tag and slams Lita face-first into the top turnbuckle. James gets the tag and locks in a modified sleeper hold in the middle of the ring. Lita breaks free, but James levels her with a running knee shot. James cheap shots Stratus, so Stratus charges into the ring and lifts Lita into a hurricanrana. James makes the tag to Fox, and Fox his a northern lights suplex for a two count. Fox goes for a scoop slam, but Lita counters into a reverse DDT. Lita FINALLY makes the hot tag to Stratus as Fox tags James. Stratus unloads on James and hits two headlock takeovers. Stratus traps James in the corner and goes to work with stiff chops, but James catches Stratus with a quick rollup for a two count. Stratus hits Stratusfaction, but Fox breaks up the pin. Lita hits Fox with the Twist of Fate and follows up with top rope Litasault to both Fox and James. Stratus hits James with the Chick Kick, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Trish Stratus defeats Mickie James with the Chick Kick.

Match Length: 10:54

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Women’s Battle Royal





The 20 competitors in this match are Naomi, Michelle McCool, Sonya Deville, Alundra Blayze, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Kelly Kelly, Tamina, Ember Moon, Lana, Maria Kanellis, Mandy Rose, Molly Holly, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax, Ivory, Asuka, Torrie Wilson, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce. Everyone corners the Iconics to start, and Kay and Royce are the first two eliminations. Chaos erupts among the 18 remaining competitors. Blayze goes after Tamina as Deville and Rose eliminate Holly. Deville and Rose keep their momentum going and eliminate Kelly Kelly. Wilson tries to eliminate Deville, but Rose makes the save and eliminates Wilson. Rose gets knocked into the ropes and accidentally knocks Deville off the apron for the elimination. Jax eliminates Blayze and then turns her attention to Kanellis. Kanellis delivers a Bronco Buster to Tamina in the corner, but Jax catches her from behind and eliminates her. Jax hits Carmella with a Samoan Drop and then squares off with Tamina. Jax and Tamina team up and wreak havoc on their competitors. Lana steps between them and quickly earns herself an elimination. Jax scoop slams Tamina before setting up a quadruple suplex. Carmella takes a dance break, and Ivory joins her. Rose dumps Ivory onto the ring apron, but Carmella catches Rose from behind and eliminates her. Ember Moon eliminates Dana Brooke as McCool faces off with Moon. McCool sets up for a powerbomb, but Moon counters and eliminates McCool. Asuka and Naomi double team Tamina, but Tamina eliminates Naomi. Carmella goes after Moon in the corner, but Moon reverses and eliminates Carmella. Ivory connects with a diving crossbody from the top to Tamina, but Asuka knocks her onto the apron and connect with a hip attack for the elimination. The final four are Asuka, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, and Tamina. “NXT! NXT! NXT!” Moon side steps a hip attack, connects with side kick, and eliminates Asuka. Moon catches a super kick from Tamina, but Tamina fights back with a spinning side slam. Moon connects with a low drop kick to Jax and a forearm shot to Tamina. Moon connects with the Eclipse to Tamina and eliminates her. The final two are Ember Moon and Nia Jax. Jax levels Moon and tosses her across the ring. “Let’s go Ember! Let’s go Ember! Let’s go Ember!” Jax dumps Moon over the top rope, but Moon lands on her feet on the apron. Moon tries to pull Jax over the top rope, and Vega appears out of nowhere to assist. Looks like Vega was never actually eliminated. Jax heads back into the ring, presses Vega, and launches her over the top rope onto Tamina. Ember Moon and Nia Jax are once again the final two, and Moon goes after Jax. Jax slams Moon to the mat and easily tosses her to the outside to win the match.

Match Result: Nia Jax wins the Women’s Battle Royal.

Match Length: 16:29

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



Mae Young Classic 2018 Finals

Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai





Storm and Shirai shake hands to start and then lock up in the middle of the ring. Storm takes control with a standing side head lock, but Shirai reverses into a standing side head lock of her own. Strom regains control with a head lock takedown and then escapes a head scissors. Storm grabs a hammer lock, but Shirai reverses, but Storm flips out and levels Shirai with a low drop kick. Shirai flips into a standing drop kick and follows up with a handstand double knee shot for a two count. Shirai locks in a modified crucifix, but Storm gets a boot on the ropes to force the break. Storm fights back with a suplex and a running hip attack in the corner. Storm heads up top, but Shirai counters with a springboard drop kick that knocks Storm to the outside. Shirai heads up top and connects with a moonsault to the outside. Storm and Shirai climbs onto the apron, and Storm goes for a Storm Zero, but Shirai blocks, but Shirai connects with a German Suplex right on the apron. Shirai beats the referee’s count back into the ring and slugs it out with Storm in the middle of the ring. Shirai hits the ropes and charges at Storm, but Storm counters with a clothesline. Storm hits the Storm Zero, but Shirai kicks out at two. Shirai connects with a 619 and a springboard sunset flip for a two count of her own. Shirai heads up top and goes for a moonsault, but Storm gets her knees up. Storm hits the Storm Zero for a second time and gets the three count. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Sara Amato join Storm in the ring to congratulate her.

Match Result: Toni Storm defeats Io Shirai with the Storm Zero.

Match Length: 10:08

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad





Natalya and Morgan start the match, and Morgan muscles Natalya to the corner. Morgan slaps Natalya, which turns out to be a poor life decision. Natalya returns the favor and makes the tag to Banks. Natalya and Banks team up for a Hart Attack before Morgan makes the tag to Logan. Natalya tags Bayley, but Logan drop kicks Bayley ribs-first into the ring post. Logan covers Bayley but only gets a two count. Morgan gets the tag from Logan and locks in an arm bar before making the tag back to Logan. Logan locks in an overhead wrist lock before tagging Riott for the first time. Riott catapults Bayley into a forearm shot from Logan before making the tag back to Logan. Logan works over Bayley in the corner and whips her to the adjacent corner, but Bayley clotheslines Riott and Morgan to the floor. Riott heads back up onto the apron and gets the tag. Bayley tries to make the tag to Natalya, but Logan pulls Natalya off the apron. Bayley FINALLY makes the hot tag to Banks, and Banks unloads on Riott. Banks connects with a knee shot and heads up top for a diving double knee shot for a two count. Banks catches Riott with a crucifix pin and gets another two count. Bayley gets the tag and hits Belly-to-Bayley for a two count. Banks and Logan get the tags, and Banks flips to the outside onto the entire Riott Squad, but the Squad catches her throws her into the barricade. The Squad toss Banks back into the ring, and Logan and Morgan hit a Doomsday Device for a two count. Morgan gets the tag and hits an enzuigiri before tagging Riott. Riott heads up top, but Bayley covers Banks to protect her, and splashes Bayley and Banks. Morgan gets the tag as Banks makes the tag to Natalya. Natalya applies a double Sharpshooter to Riott and Logan, and Morgan makes the save. Morgan hits a double stomp to the neck, but Natalya hits a powerbomb as Bayley gets the tag. Bayley hits a top rope diving elbow drop as Banks gets the tag. Banks hits a top rope Frog Splash, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Sasha Banks defeats Liv Morgan with a Frog Splash.

Match Length: 13:32

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



NXT Women’s Championship Match

Kairi Sane (Champion) vs. Shayna Baszler





Baszler connects with a leg kick to start before muscling Sane to the corner. Sane fights back with a leg sweep and follows up with a single leg takedown. Baszler locks in a standing sleeper, but Sane breaks free and hits a wheelbarrow stunner. Sane kicks Baszler out of the ring and follower her to the outside. Baszler whips Sane toward the ring steps, but Sane leaps onto the steps and then launches herself back toward Baszler. Baszler whips Sane shoulder-first into the steps and the rolls her back into the ring. Baszler pins Sane’s arm to the mat and stomps it into an unnatural position. Baszler grabs a key lock, but Sane rolls her up for a two count. Baszler applies an arm bar and falls backward to wrench the shoulder. Sane and Baszler trade forearm shots, but Sane takes control with a spinning backhand. Sane locks in the Ikari, but Baszler escapes. Sane works over Baszler in the corner and follows up with a spear. Sane hits a shoulder shot in the corner and running neckbreaker in the middle of the ring. Sane heads up top, but Baszler knocks her to the apron and head up top. Baszler locks in an overhead wrist lock and lifts Sane by her injured arm. Baszler goes for a suplex, but Sane counters into a DDT. Sane heads up top, but Baszler rolls out of the ring. Sane hits a huge crossbody from the top to the outside, but Baszler gets back to her feet and tosses Sane into the barricade. Sane back body drops Baszler into the front row. Sane pulls Baszler back over the barricade, but Jessamyn Duke takes a shot at Sane from the front row. Sane hits Duke with a back fist and heads up top, but Marina Shafir hops up onto the apron to distract her. Sane kicks Shafir back to the floor, but Baszler pulls Sane down to the mat. Baszler locks in the Kirifuda Clutch, but Sane rolls into a pinning predicament, but Baszler releases the hold the avoid the pin. Duke connects with a cheap shot while the referee is distracted, but Baszler reapplies the Kirifuda Clutch. Sane fights valiantly, but eventually she passes out, and the referee has no choice but to call for the bell.

Match Result: Shayna Baszler defeats Kairi Sane with the Kirifuda Clutch.

Match Length: 12:34

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Last Woman Standing Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair





“Becky! Becky! Becky!” Flair ducks a clotheslines to start, but Lynch ducks a big boot. Flair gets a double leg takedown, but Lynch hits the ropes and levels Flair with a running forearm shot. Lynch hits a running leg drop and follows up with a volley of European uppercuts. Lynch whips Flair to the apron, but Flair heads up top, but Lynch flips Flair back down to the mat. Lynch hits the Bexploder and whips Flair to the outside. Lynch grabs a kendo stick from under the ring and viciously attacks Flair. Flair pulls the kendo stick away from Lynch, so Lynch grabs a steel chair from under the ring. Flair tosses a chair of her own into the ring, and then Lynch and Flair toss several more chairs into a pile in the middle of the ring. Flair pulls a table out from under the ring, but Lynch launches off the ring steps and levels Flair with a diving forearm shot. Lynch tries to roll Flair back into the ring, but Flair puts on the brakes and suplexes Lynch on the floor. Flair tries to set up the table, but Lynch grabs a chair and connect with a chair shot to Flair’s back. Lynch hits several more chair shots to the back and rolls Flair back into the ring. Lynch tosses Flair onto the pile of chairs and goes for a Bexploder onto the chairs, but Flair counters and hits a back suplex onto the chairs. Flair rolls to the outside and pulls another table out from under the ring. Flair slides the table into the ring as Lynch knocks Flair off the apron. Lynch sets up the table in the ring as Flair gets back to her feet on the outside. Flair heads back into the ring, but Lynch side slams her onto the pile of chairs. The referee counts, but Flair makes it back to her feet at eight. Lynch slams Flair’s face into the table and then rolls her onto the table. Lynch heads up top, but Flair rolls off the table and pulls Lynch back down to the mat. Flair puts Lynch on the table and heads up top. Flair and moonsaults onto Lynch, but the table doesn’t break. Flair slams Lynch’s face into the table, rolls Lynch onto the table, and heads back up top. Flair hits a diving senton onto Lynch, and this time the table does break. The referee counts, but Flair and Lynch both make it back to their feet before the count of ten. Flair heads to the outside and retrieves a ladder from under the ring. Flair slides the ladder into the ring, but Lynch knocks it away from her. Bexploder onto the ladder! Lynch goes for a second Bexploder onto the ladder, but Flair floats over and hits a chop block from behind. Flair pulls Lynch’s leg through the ladder and repeatedly stomps on the knee. Flair locks in the Figure Eight with Lynch’s leg pulled through the ladder. Lynch taps, but that doesn’t matter in this match. Lynch grabs a chair and uses it to break the Figure Eight. The referee counts, but Lynch rolls out of the ring and lands on her feet to stop the count. Flair follows Lynch to the outside, but Lynch whips her into the ring steps. Lynch whips Flair face-first into the ring post and then grabs the title and heads into the crowd. Flair chases Lynch in the crowd and lights her up with a volley of chops. Flair and Lynch brawl through the arena and back to ringside. Flair preps one announce table and bounces Lynch’s face off another table. Flair sets up a ladder in front of the announce table, but Lynch catches Flair with a title shot to the face. Lynch slams Flair into the announce table and rolls her onto it. Lynch climbs the ladder and hits a diving leg drop through the table. The referee counts, but miraculously Lynch and Flair both make it back to their feet. Lynch beats Flair back down to the floor and buries her under a pile of announce table chairs. The referee counts, but Flair emerges from the rubble before the count of ten. Lynch looks like she’s seen a ghost and backs away from Flair. Flair grabs a kendo stick and beats Lynch around the ring. Flair spears Lynch on the outside and sets her on a table at ringside. Flair heads all the way up top, but Lynch springs off the table and powerbombs Flair through the table. The referee counts, and this time Flair can’t make it back to her feet.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Charlotte Flair with a powerbomb through a table.

Match Length: 28:42

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (Champion) vs. Nikki Bella w/ Brie Bella





Rousey hits a hip toss takedown to start and then gently encourages Bella to get back to her feet. Rousey tosses Bella back down to the mat and locks in an arm and chin lock. Rousey tosses Bella out of the ring, and Brie distracts Rousey long enough for Nikki to whip Rousey into the ring post. Nikki heads back into the ring and distracts the referee while Brie again whips Rousey into the ring post. Nikki rolls Rousey back into the ring and locks in a rear chin lock. Bella whips Rousey out of the ring and then tosses her into the barricade. Bella slams Rousey’s head into the apron and whips her back into the ring. Bella locks in a head scissors, but Rousey flips out to break the hold. Rousey kicks Bella away to create distance, but Brie cheap shots Rousey from the outside while the referee checks on Nikki. Nikki slams Rousey’s face into the ring post and locks in a standing chin lock in the middle of the ring. Bella applies an abdominal stretch and pulls Rousey down to the mat. Rousey powers up to her feet and flips Bella over to break the hold. Bella hits a disaster kick and gets a two count. Bella works over Rousey in the corner and takes her up top. Bella kicks Rousey in the chest and goes for a superplex, but Rousey shoves Bella back down to the mat. Rousey flies off the top with a diving crossbody, but Bella side steps, and Rousey crashes to the mat. Bella goes for a baseball slide to the ribs, but Rousey pulls herself up on the ropes, and Bella slides under her and out of the ring. Bella heads back into the ring, but Rousey goes for the Reverse Kata-Guruma. Brie tries to grab Nikki’s hand to block, but Rousey pulls Brie over the top rope and onto Nikki. DOUBLE REVERSE KATA-GURUMA!!! Brie rolls out of the ring, and Rousey connects with rapid fire arm drag takedowns to Nikki. Rousey suplexes Bella out of the ring, and Brie again cheap shots Rousey on the outside. Rousey tosses Brie across the announce table and heads back into the ring, but Nikki catches Rousey with an Alabama Slamma for a two count. Rousey charges Bella in the corner, but Bella side steps, and Rousey posts herself in the corner. Bella hits the Rack Attack 2.0 for a looong two count. Bella heads up top, but Rousey heads up top and hits something akin to a super small package from the top. Rousey locks in the arm bar, and Bella has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Ronda Rousey defeats Nikki Bella with an arm bar.

Match Length: 14:06

Slimmer’s Rating: ***