411’s WWE LFG Report: Episode Two

-The WWE on A&E block is back for Week 2 and we start with WWE LFG. Last week we met the Legends and the 16 competitors. Two of the Future Greats got to pick their mentors and tonight we see where everyone else ends up. Let’s get to it!

-Reminder that Joe Tessitore is the narrator for this series.

-Show opening!

Shiloh Hill and Dani Sekelsky vs. Anthony Luke and Tyra Mae Steele

-Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash on commentary. This match is taking place at The PC where NXT happens. This 4 met in singles matches last week and the consensus by most is they women outperformed the men. Dani and Tyra start us out and Steele lands a boot to the gut. She shoots in and grabs the leg and gets a pin attempt. Steele gets another take down and that freaks Dani out and she screams which pushes Steele back to her corner to make a tag. Anthony gets a shoulder tackle and then a clothesline for two, but then misses a clothesline. Hills with a shoulder tackle and then a Honky Tonk Man neckbreaker. Back to the women and Dani pulls Tyra into the match. She comes off the middle ropes with a sunset flip for two. She hits a series of arm drags and then a head scissors. Tag back to the men and Hill runs wild, but gets caught with a kick to the gut. Steele comes off the top, but hits Luke by mistake. They argue which lets Hill press slam Dani onto Steele. Luke distracts the ref which lets Steele gain the advantage behind his back. She hooks a chinlock as the crowd starts to get into the match. Steele misses an elbow and the tag is made to Hll. Leaping shoulder tackle and then a shoulder in the corner. Bulldog gets two! All four people in the ring and Steele accidentally spears Luke. Dani spears Steele and Hill gets the pin off a double underhook slam at 3:59.

Winners: Dani Sekelsky and Shiloh Hill via pin at 3:59

-This about what I would see on Level Up every week. It was enjoyable enough and I appreciated the two miscommunication spots. **

-Tessitore goes over the rules for us again. All the FG are competing for a NXT Contract and the Legend is competing for a championship belt.

-Back to the PC where everyone finds out who they will have as a mentor. It seems it’s by random draw.

-Team Bubba Ray: Zena Sterling, Drake Moreaux, Tatyanna Dumas,

-Team Mickey James: Chris Island, Troy Yearwood, Dani Sekelsky, Sirena Linton

-Team Booker T: Anthony Luke (picked Booker last week), Penina Tuilaepa, Jasper Troy, Leigh Laurel

-Team Undertaker: Tyra Mae Steele (picked Taker last week), Shiloh Hill, Bayley Humphrey

-We have Brayden Ray and Elijah Holyfield left with spots open on Team Taker and Team Bubba. Taker and Bubba have a discussion about the problem Bubba and Brayden had earlier in the contest. Bubba asks Taker if he should give the kid a clean slate and Taker is thinking the same thing.

-Brayden Ray is with…..COMMERCIALS! Naturally as this is a TV show at the end of the day.

-Brayden Ray wants to be Team Bubba and of course that’s what team he is “randomly” selected to. That could be me being cynical. Bubba confesses that BJ has more personality and potential that anyone here. Ray says he likes to look stylish and puts on a pair of Old School Dudley Boy glasses.

-Elijah Holyfield is Team Taker. He is of course amazed to be able to work with The Undertaker.

-We get a profile on Holyfield and of course, he is the son of legendary boxer and former World Champion, Evander Holyfield. Elijah wants to carry on the legacy of his family and become World Champion.

-Tessitore recaps each team and each Legend feels good with their team. Would have been funny to have one of them say their team sucked and they felt horrible with who ended up on their team.

-The Legends get to know their teams and work with them in the ring. Of the legends so far, Mickey is the one most hands on as she is taking bumps. The three male Legends are more talking psychology and storytelling.

-We meet Tatyanna next and she is from Australia where she was on Ninja Warrior. This is something she believes she can excel at. Bubba lets her put him in a side headlock and Bubba is not happy with way she is holding her feet. He is going to yell at her trainer if that is how she was taught. She starts to get emotional, and Bubba tells her that she is getting into her own head. She is still emotional as she talks to the confessional camera.

-Bubba tells Zena she is one of the two biggest personalities in this contest. He notes she is the polar opposite of him as far as personality. She confesses she has a condition where her palms are always sweaty. Knees weak too?

-Zena profile as she is from The Ukraine. She did an Iron Man competition with no training. Damn! I had to train from months just to make sure I could do a 5K. I am old though!

-Shawn Michaels meets with everyone and we are going to have 4 matches. The Legends get to decide the four matches.

-Brayden tells Bubba that he should do the match first. In his mind that makes him a team player. The rest of Team Bubba aren’t sure about that, so they all cut promos to see who deserves the honor. Drake laughs and says he can’t do it. Brayden feels everyone on his team did a shitty job and reiterates he is the best option. He tells confessional people can cry about it. Something, something, CM Punk, Jack Perry, a river!

-The Legends sit down at a table to decide the matches. They bring in the kids to let the know who is competing.

-Tatyanna Dumas (Team Bubba) is picked as Bubba wants her to get past her fear and against. She will be facing Leigh Laurel (Team Booker). Booker puts her over as a major star and Leigh laughs that she is scared.

-Jasper Troy (Team Booker), who I have seen on Level Up, is picked next and we get a bio on him. He credits the birth of his daughter causing him to grow into someone he never knew he could be. Chris Island (Team Mickie) is the opponent for Jasper.

-Shiloh Hill (Team Taker) vs. Troy Yearwood (Team Mickie) which means BJ is not called and he is bummed, but not surprised. He knows he is not on Bubba’s good list. Shiloh and Troy have a stare down and Troy laughs at him. Shiloh notes Taker wants him to be a cutthroat heel.

-Final match is Zena Sterling (Team Bubba) vs. Penina Tuilaepa (Team Booker). So Booker gets three people in matches and Taker just gets the one. Weird!

-BJ is not happy and can’t wait to tell Bubba he told him so when this doesn’t work the team. Bubba pulls BJ aside and calls him out for throwing his teammates under the bus. He tells BJ he doesn’t understand the constant smirk on his face. BJ says that is just his face. BJ: “I think you have this old, grumpy, guido face a hundred percent of the time.” Bubba says that face and smirk will get you in trouble in this industry.

-The Legends coach the 8 wrestlers involved in matches tonight. Bubba tells Zena the goal is entertainment. He doesn’t want to turn Zena into anything other than what she is. Bubba: “don’t make me look bad.”

Penina Tuilaepa (Team Booker) vs. Zena Sterling (Team Bubba)

-These matches are in the main PC area with the multiple rings and not where they broadcast NXT. Bubba notes he will kill her if she makes him look bad. Zena notes that Penina is a little intimidating and Penina picks up on that. Vic and Borash on commentary again. Zena with a side headlock, which is reversed by Penina. Side headlock into a take over which impresses The Legends. Zena counters to a side headlock and they run into each other. Bubba wants more impact. Penina gets a slam and lays in the boots. Bubba starts a “lets go Zena” chant. Splash from Penina which Booker compares to Vader. Another slam gets a two count. Zena blocks another splash with with an elbow in the corner and gets a roll-up for the pin at 2:20 (shown).

Winner: Zena Sterling via pin at 2:20 (shown)

-The Legends offer feedback to both women. Penina notes her strength scares her as she notes she can hurt these girls. Bubba gives Zena fist bump and tells her good job.

Jasper Troy (Team Booker) vs. Chris Island (Team Mickie)

-Island was a football player in college at Cal Baptist. Hey, my Alma-mater, California University of Pennsylvania, beat Cal Baptist for the NCAA DII Women’s Basketball Championship around a 8 or so years ago. Go Vulcans!

-Bell sounds and I am curious about this one. Troy mauls Island on the ropes with his size. He slugs Island down as he is obviously the heel in this one. Booker notes that Troy is doing everything he told him so far. Island gets a side headlock and rolls to the ground with it. Bubba gives Troy props for the way he took the bump. Troy with a heavy clothesline and then a slam. I will note that it could be the camera angle but that doesn’t look like a standard sized WWE ring. Booker provides commentary and talks trash to Bubba. He notes he would have rolled out of the ring by now. Island fires back with forearms and gets a leaping shoulder tackle. He gets a cross-body for the pin at 3:10.

Winner: Chris Island at 3:10 (shown)

-Mickie says the only criticism she has is she wanted more fight from Island out of the hold before his comeback. Booker also notes the comeback was rushed. He praises Jasper and tells him he has star potential. Jasper has worked on Level Up so I assume he would be more polished.

-We get a lesson on leading a match. Island says Jasper did not lead the match. He gives him respect as the veteran between the two, but again notes he did not lead that match.

Shiloh Hill (Team Taker) vs. Troy Yearwood (Team Mickie)

-Troy is playing to the “crowd” as he makes his entrance. He has a background in Track as he threw the hammer. Lockup and no advantage, so Troy shoves Hill on his ass. He gets a take down and quickly goes for a pin. Arm drag from Yearwood as we head to a commercial break. Obviously I am stopping the timer for this at 35 seconds.

-Back with Yearwood getting yanked off the middle ropes and Bubba praises the face bump he took. Hill with a running shoulder in the corner followed by an awkward powerslam. Yearwood with a roll-up for two, but Hill slugs him down for another two count. Mickie praises Troy for reaching out to the fans. Taker wants Hill to get the hair out of his face and Bubba is all over that as well. Yearwood starts his comeback as Booker puts over his athletic ability. Dropkick gets the pin at 2:43.

Winner: Troy Yearwood at 2:43 (shown)

-Taker gives both men some props and liked the start of the match with the intensity. Bubba puts over the pop of the clothesline and how they needed to slow down and let that linger some more.

-Leigh Laurel gets a profile. She is famous online for cos-playing Chun-Li from Street Fighter. She is a fan and grew up watching Cena and The Bella Twins.

-Bubba tells Tatyanna to make sure she doesn’t overthink and get in her own way.

Tatyanna Dumas (Team Bubba) vs. Leigh Laurel (Team Booker)

-The circle each other and at 20 seconds we head to commercials!

-Lockup and Laurel gets a side headlock. Bubba wants Tatyanna to fix her feet. Tatyanna gets a shoulder tackle (been a lot of those tonight) and then a slam. She goes for another and Leigh counters with a small package for the pin at 1:42 shown. Well, that was brisk!

Winner: Leigh Laurel via pin at 1:42 (shown)

-Taker says he did not expect that kind of match from them and puts over Tatyanna being in control. Taker is amazed that was her first match and notes that Leigh has only been at it for five months. He tells them both to pat themselves on back. I understand why we weren’t shown a lot as this was just the start for them. Mickie tells them both they looked like stars and did what they know how to do effectively. In this case everyone agrees that Leigh led Tatyanna through that match.

-Both women are elated and Tatyanna notes she can only get better from there.

-Shawn Michaels is back and only one man and one woman can earn points for their Legend.

-We start with the men: Booker gives it to Jasper Troy. Mickie gives it to Troy Yearwood. Taker picks Troy Yearwood. Bubba picks Jasper so that Shawn has to be the tie-breaker. Shawn: “sometimes star power trumps work in the ring,” and he picks Troy Yearwood.

-The Women: Bubba says it was much harder picking the winner with the women. He gives the nod to Leigh. Mickie also gives it to Leigh for leading Tatyanna through her first match. Taker picks Leigh as she ran away with it this week.

-Scoreboard: Mickie James and Booker T each get 1 point. Taker and Bubba both sit at 0.

-We haven’t talked about BJ in a bit, so Bubba talks about needing to pull something out of him. Booker tells the rest of The Legends they are in trouble. Taker wants to win, but isn’t worried about one point.

-Next week someone gets hurt!

-This week gave us a template of what to expect going forward. I enjoy the comments of The Legends as they are watching the matches. The commentary is in a weird spot as they have to talk about face and heel and working the match instead of what you would normally get from commentary for a match. It’s nothing that takes away, but is a weird thing to hear. So far it is a show that I find entertaining enough and there is enough to make it different from the various Tough Enough versions and Breaking Ground. Thanks for reading!