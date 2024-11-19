411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Ludwig Kaiser Wants Intercontinental Championship, More

-I missed all of RAW because I was too bury playing Resident Evil 4 on my Xbox X. It’s one of my favorite games of all time though it is weird not playing it with the GameCube controller. I love my GameCube and wish I still had it. I have the Wii that plays GameCube games and the old controllers work on it, but not quite the same. Let’s get to it!

-Moments ago, Seth Rollins hits Bronson Reed with a stomp, but here’s Solo for a distraction and Bronson Reed flattens Rollins to pick up the biggest win of his career. TSUNAMI is still awesome!

-To the video as earlier tonight we had a mixed tag match between Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio against Ivy Nile and Chad Gable. Rey and Zelina get the win as Gable keeps racking up losses.

-American Made is backstage and Gable is not happy with the loss. He is a Master and a Legend! He’s a Master Legend! Gable notes he has to apply himself and he has a genius plan. This one is fool proof!

-To the video as GUNTHER asks Ludwig if he still sees the real Ring General. He tells Ludwig that Priest doesn’t get under his skin. I am digging the story of GUNTHER wondering if he still has the hunger he did when he was the challenger. GUNTHER attacks Priest sitting at a table, but it doesn’t end well for him. Priest tells GUNTHER he may be a General in the ring, but on the streets, Priest is a King. Cool!

-Bron Breakker and Judgment Day still to come!

-Royal Rumble is in Indianapolis! Again, if tickets come down decently, I could make the drive from Western PA. Just a long stretch of 70 West!

-Next Saturday: WAR GAMES! SURVIVOR SERIES! VANCOUVER! It’s already been a year since CM Punk’s return!

-We go back to Last Monday most of the top names in both Women’s Division got involved in the Tag Title Match.

-It all continued on SmackDown and this is leading to a multi-brand War Games, which is smart!

-Earlier in the night, Nia Jaxx tells Liv she doesn’t think of her at all. She can’t stop thinking about Naomi, Bianca, and Jade. That brings out the Trio and they have Iyo Sky with them. Liv points out they only have four to their five (Liv, Raquel, Tiffy, Nia, and Candice) and that brings out the returning Rhea Ripley to a MONSTER pop. She screams War Games and punches Liv in the face. Fantastic! MATCH SHOULD BANG!

-It is official: WAR GAMES: Rhea, Bianca, Jade, Naomi, and Iyo vs. Liv, Raquel, Nia, Tiffany, and Candice! Good for Candice getting a spot in the match.

-Next week on RAW it’s Bianca vs. Nia with the winner gaining the War Games Advantage.

-Ludwig Kaiser, Pure Fusion Collective, and Judgment Day still to come!

-Elimination Chamber: Toronto! Rogers Centre! I’ve been to Toronto once in my life. Back in May of 1998 when my parents took my sister, myself, and my girlfriend. It was a birthday present for me as they got me tickets to see Phantom of the Opera. My girlfriend and I went to see the show while my mom, step-dad (RIP and love you, sir), and sister toured the city. I actually bought a wrestling VHS tape while up there. I think it was a Steve Austin one.

-Dakota Kai hype video where she talks about her injuries and how she is ready to show everyone she is a champion.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Pure Fusion Collective! They are a little on edge after their loss to Damage CTRL last week. Shayna notes she has put Dakota on the shelf multiple times and will do it again. Sonya knows things haven’t worked out the way they wanted, but she has a plan and everyone needs to show them respect or shoot their shot. Zoey mocks Byron as they take their leave.

-Earlier tonight Bron Breakker defended his IC Title against Sheamus in a match that looked to be a hard-hitting affair. Ludwig Kaiser hits a clothesline on Breakker to draw the DQ. Kaiser takes out Sheamus as well and I think we can all smell a Triple Threat coming sooner than later. That should also be a BANGER.

-Judgment Day still to come!

-This December, Saturday Night’s Main Event returns! I just finished a review of SNME from 1990 and it should be posted in the coming days.

-NXT on CW on Tuesday!

-NHL WWE Titles! Sidney Crosby is 1 goal away from 600 for his career. The man easily has a case for being one of the Top 5 players of all time.

-WrestleMania Vegas! I will likely have my friend over for one night and I’ll go to his house for the other night. Has become a tradition.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Ludwig Kaiser and he says tonight was a big night. He says GUNTHER was right that he should be a Champion by now and should be in Main Events. He notes he was stuck in a Tag Team carrying dead weight and had to fight his way out of that misery. Bron and Sheamus now that he is going to surpass them sooner than later. Sheamus has wasted all the chances he has been given, while he has had to stand back and watch. Great stuff from Kaiser here!

-Earlier tonight The War Raiders got a win over Prison Dom and Carlito to continue to build towards their eventual Tag Title Match against Balor and JD. This was the necessary next step and now we need the Title Match and really, a Title Change at this point. JD and Balor attack after the match.

-To the Judgment Day Clubhouse where Liv is giving Dom a massage while Carlito is left in pain. Balor notes there are no leaders, but sometimes it would be nice if everyone listened to Finn. They agree and they check on Carlito to make sure he is okay. Touching!

-Earlier tonight Alpha Academy checked on Kofi and Xavier Woods brings up Karrion Kross noting earlier in the year that New Day is dead and only Kofi and Woods don’t know it. They start arguing again and Otis tries to make peace, but Woods shuts him down and wants a match against Alpha Academy next week.

-Next week it will be New Day vs. Alpha Academy!

-Slammin 7: 7) Bron clothesline off the apron to the announce table 6) WAR RAIDERS suplex Dom on Carlito 5) Rollins Powerbombs Bronson 4) Breakker with a Senton off the top to the floor 3) Rey alley-oops Zelina into a top rope rana on Gable 2) Rhea returns, announce War Games, and punches Liv in the face 1) Iyo Sky Over The Moonsault to the pile on the floor

-Rhea Ripley hype video!

-Bron Breakker has some respect for Ludwig for coming out and taking what he wants, but doesn’t like the whining. He is coming after Ludwig and Sheamus and will finish what he started.

-The Usos and Sami Zayn try to talk Rollins into joining them this one time for War Games. Sami notes Seth put his bad blood with Cody Rhodes to the side last year to help them in War Games. Seth says he won’t stand by the side of Roman Reigns and it hurts him in his heart to say that. He wishes them good luck, but he is out.

-To the video as our Main Event was Bronson Reed against Seth Rollins and as noted at the top of the show, Reed gets the win thanks to a distraction from Solo.

-Sam’s Stars of the Night: 5) Rhea Ripley 4)Karrion Kross 3) Bronson Reed 2) Liv Morgan 1) Prison Dom

-Please end this stupid running joke!

