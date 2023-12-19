411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.19.23 R Truth Celebrates His Win, More

-We start with video as we see the close of the Women’s Tag Team Title Match. We have new Champion as Katana Chance and Kayden Carter get the win and take the Titles away from Chelsea and Piper.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately congratulate Carter and Chance on winning Tag Gold.

-Speaking of gold, Judgment Day retain against The Creed Brothers in a strong Main Event. Good stuff and it’s not time for The Creeds yet, but the division should belong to them sooner than later.

-To the video as R-Truth did battle with JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight! Fun stuff as this match type has become a yearly tradition. They could have gone zanier with Truth involved, but it was entertaining, and the crowd enjoyed it. Truth gets the accidental win as Truth falls on JD through a table for the pin.

-Jackie Redmond, sporting her red dress with the giant Christmas Bow, is backstage with Truth. He says Judgment Day are his partnas and they go together like a hand in glove. He may want to keep JD around and he says there will be cake and a ceremony. He is waiting for his Judgment Day jacket. Truth sings: “I’m in Judgment Day,” and ends with a “What’s up?”

-Camp isn’t sure about Truth being a member and brings up that Priest told JD that he is still in the group.

-Day One: It’s Rhea Ripley defending her World Title against Ivy Nile. Let’s go! Let them beat the stuffing out of each other, but the winner shouldn’t be in doubt.

-Nia and Jey Uso are still to come!

-Royal Rumble commercial! Cody or Punk?

-To the video as Nia informs Becky Lynch the reason they have never fought is because the office is afraid of what she will do to Becky. Nia teases a fight, but not tonight as she wants the match in her hometown of San Diego at Day One. Nia talks about Becky’s daughter and makes the mistake of turning her back. Becky lays in some punches, but eats one shot from Nia to knock her down.

-Back to Jackie, who has Nia standing with her. She notes Jackie isn’t as dumb as she looks, but she looks pretty dumb tonight. The Red Bow Dress is a classic! Nia just glares at Jackie, makes some threats to Becky, and then angrily calls Jackie a “Swiftie.”

-Matt Camp talks Nia vs. Becky and works in some Taylor Swift references (Nia has a BIG REPUTATION and Day One is her END GAME). I see what you did there Matt!

-Day One: World Title: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre!

-To the video as Drew cuts a great promo about what his goal is (World Title) and why he needs it (validation that leaving his family across the country to chase this dream, has meaning). Seth tells Drew he needs to take responsibilities for his actions and goes all Mr. T as he tells Drew that he has pity for him. Drew doesn’t like that and after a Seth flurry, Drew beats his ass including an Alabama Slam on the steps. Seth had nobody to blame but himself there.

-Camp and Megan discuss Drew vs. Seth and Megan notes Seth has not been pinned in nearly a year. Should be a BANGER in two weeks!

-Jey Uso up next!

-SmackDown commercial! AJ Styles is JAAAACKED and he is back! Semi-finals of the US Title Tournament as well!

-To the video as Jey Uso gets a win over Kaiser, and GUNTHER won’t be happy about this one. Kofi dressed as Santa gets involved to take Vinci out of the match and that lets Jey get the win with the Top Rope Splash.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Jey Uso and he says it felt great to finish 2023 with a victory. He has love for Kofi Kingstone, and here comes Kofi still dressed as Santa. Jey calls out Kofi’s gut and ass and says he needs to cut back on the candy canes. A bunch of Yeets ends the interview.

-To the video as we get highlights from Judgment Day vs. Creed Brothers. Ivy Nile gets a rare upper hand on Rhea during the match. Not often you see some out-power Rhea. Lots of great near falls in the match, but in the end Damian gets the win with South of Heaven. Interesting ending as The Creed got his elbow up just barely after the three count.

-The Bump: Alpha Academy and Drew Gulak!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. No mention of the awesome GUNTHER/Miz match. For shame! Thanks for reading!