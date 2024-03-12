411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: DIY Talk WrestleMania Tag Ladder Match, More

-WWE Gauntlet Matches rule! I am pumped for GUNTHER/Zayn, but I hope they have something for Gable at Mania. Let’s get to it!

-It’s official: WrestleMania XL: IC Title: GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn! Sami getting destroyed and fighting from underneath is going to be glorious!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts. They briefly touch on GUNTHER vs. Zayn and then switch to Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley.

-To the video as Nia Jax attacks Liv Morgan and Becky backstage. Jax puts Becky through a merchandise table with a Rock Bottom. Next week it’s finally time to blow off Lynch/Nia as they face off in a Last Woman Standing Match.

-Also, Jey Uso made the challenge to Jimmy Uso for a match at WrestleMania. Will this be the second brother (legit) match in Mania? X had Bret/Owen and I am blanking on if there was anything else (Taker/Kane doesn’t count).

-Also, also we will get a Tag Team 6 Pack Ladder Match for the Tag Titles. It’s just great to have a ladder match back at Mania as MITB was always fun, and then they did the IC Ladder Match two years before dropping it. Obviously, it’s also a great way to get 12 people on the card, and if they want to get creative and hang both sets of titles, we could end up with Champions on RAW and SmackDown.

-To the video as Damian Priest beats R-Truth and then Judgment Day lays out DIY. You have to think DIY and Awesome Truth will be in the Ladder Match.

-Next week we get three qualifying matches: New Day vs. Otis/Tozawa, DIY vs. The Creeds, and Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher. Well, New Day and Awesome Truth seem like givens. DIY vs Creeds could be tricky as I can see they wanting to feature both teams. DIY should get it though since they have been in a feud with Judgment Day. The Creeds are the future of the division, so their time will come.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with DIY and they are still selling their attack from Judgment Day. Ciampa says that Judgment Day feels threaten, and says they have held the Tag Titles hostage. Gargano notes that The Creeds have their numbers, but this is their path to WrestleMania. The dream is to win The Tag Titles at WrestleMania and they have worked their whole lives for this moment. Ciampa tells The Creeds it’s not personal, and only business. They are coming for Judgment Day!

-Megan and Sam discuss the Tag Division. So, two teams from SmackDown are going to get added. I really hope Dunne/Bate get one spot and then, who knows? The Street Profits?

-To the video as Michael Cole has a sit-down interview in the ring with Cody Rhodes. Cody cuts his fired up babyface promo with tears talking about his mom and dad. The man has to win this year, or he is toast. You can’t crush the fan’s spirit again. It’s time as Roman has closed Mania for three straight years with a successful Title defense. It ends now!

-Megan and Sam discuss Cody trying one more time to Finish His Story!

-To the video as The Kabuki Warriors successfully defend their Tag Titles against Stark and Baszler. I assume we will get another multi-team match for the Women’s Tag Titles at Mania. They may have to put a super team together soon so there is even a threat to The Kabuki Warriors.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage and Dakota Kai is really taking on the leadership role in this group. You could see her being set as a challenger for Bayley down the road. She calls Bayley an over-rated failure and that’s it as Damage CTRL takes their leave.

-This Friday on SmackDown it’s Bayley vs. Dakota Kai!

-This Friday in Memphis, The Rock returns and I am sure he will have a response to being slapped by Cody.

-To the video as things got real in the tag match between Indi/Candice vs. Maxxine/Nile. Candice goes Christian Cage on Maxxine as she makes her cry by bringing up that the women in the back hate her, she doesn’t belong here, and even mentioned her dead brother. I’m all for a Candice heel turn, but that’s certainly a way to get there.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Indi and Candice and Indi looks bothered. Candice isn’t here to talk about Maxxine and here to talk about the win, so this interview is over and she storms out. Carter and Chance come in and tell Indi she needs to check her girl.

-Sam takes the side of Candice as he notes she helped her team win the match. What she did wasn’t cool, but she won the match.

-To the video as we see the ending of each segment of The Gauntlet match. Ricochet and JD had a BANGER and Ricochet gets the win. He then faces Bronson, who is fresh, and a TSUNAMI ends that. Sami next and he beats Reed, but also eats a TSUNAMI to tease he will be easy pickings for Nakamura, but Sami fights and pulls out the win. We close with the two men that had any real chance to win and they tore it down as well. Gable is a freak, and again, I hope they give him something at Mania. Let him win The ARMBAR if there is nothing else for him. Sami gets the win and gets GUNTHER, which is a good spot for Sami a year after being in the Main Event of Night One.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!