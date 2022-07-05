411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bianca Belair on Liv Becoming Champion, Judgment Day Explain Mysterios Attack

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 07.04.22

-Happy 4th as the people in my neighborhood continue to celebrate by blowing up pieces of this country. I hate fireworks! They are boring to me and look the same year after year and they scare my dogs. Now to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond, who looks amazing, is back and she immediately says you need fireworks on July 4th. Blah! She is joined by Matt Camp and no mention of a guest host this week.

-Headlines: Riddle dropped Rollins with a RKO. Lynch knocks off Asuka in a no holds barred Main Event. Theory gets his rematch with Lashley at SummerSlam.

-We start proper with the feel good moment of Liv Morgan winning the SmackDown Woman’s Championship. She got to have her celebratory moment on RAW, but gets interrupted by Nattie and Carmella. That leads to a tag match with Bianca helping Liv. To the video and Liv gets the pin on Nattie with Oblivion. Good job here as she needed to get a pin more than Bianca.

-Bianca Belair is backstage with Sarah to talk MITB and RAW. She loved walking out of MITB as Champion and loved teaming with Liv tonight. She is happy Liv opted to cash in on Ronda instead of her. Sarah congratulates her on the last few days and that’s that.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Camp plugs The Bump and our new champion, Liv, will be on the show.

-Judgment Day and Riddle still to come.

-SummerSlam commercial! It’s Brock/Roman Last Man Standing!

-To the video as we get highlights of the Lynch/Asuka main event that closed the show. Good brawl between these two.

-Camp notes that Lynch needed this win and she is building a case to be the next contender for Bianca. Jackie brings up that Alexa Bliss has also made it known she wants a title shot as well.

-Moving on to Judgment Day as they once again can’t get a clean win over The Mysterios as Rey feigns getting hit with a chair alas Eddie to get a DQ win. What kind of awful referee work is that? Judgment Day leave The Mysterios laying backstage and I don’t blame them.

-Judgment Day is backstage and Finn explains it simply: The Mysterios screwed them and paid for it. Again, I can see their side. Priest tells Dom to consider their offer.

-Camp feels Dom should look into the offer from Judgment Day. Jackie is not a fan of that idea, but Camp makes his case why Dom should join.

-Riddle still to come!

-Tomorrow night it’s NXT 2.0 Great American Bash. Speaking of Great American Bash, my retro review of the 1997 edition of the show should be posted later tonight or early tomorrow morning.

-Camp and Jackie discuss hotdogs and Camp teaches Jackie that Chicago will throw you of the city if you put ketchup on a dog. She’s Canadian though and puts ketchup on everything. To the video where Tozawa wins a hot dog eating contest against Dawkins and Otis.

-That leads to a 6 Man Tag with Lashley/Profits getting a win over Alpha Theory. As was hinted out by Otis at the hot dog eating contest, he vomits in the middle of the ring after the match. I’m sure Vince laughed!

-The rundown The SummerSlam card and apparently Corbin and McAfee were teammates with The Colts. Huh, didn’t know that.

-To the video as Zeke and Rollins have a match based off Zeke accidentally squirting ketchup on Rollins’ white shirt. Rollins gets the clean win, but he tries to attack after the match and catches a RKO OUTTANOWHERE!

-Riddle is backstage and says he wanted some vengeance for the Curb Stomp he ate a few weeks ago. He gives a shout-out to Randy and is just spending his 4th hitting sweet RKOs in his duck shorts…bro!

-Camp and Jackie discuss and I’m cool with Riddle/Rollins at SummerSlam. Camp works in a plug for Up Up Down Down, which I’m sure Woods appreciates.

-They plug NXT Great American Bash tomorrow and we are out this week.

-Nice to have the old team back finally. The show just flows better with Jackie steering things. Thanks for reading!