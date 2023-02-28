411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Carmella Is Looking Forward to Bianca Belair, Boogs Takes Notes from Elias, More

-We start with the video of pyro going off as Becky Lynch and Lita celebrate winning the Tag Titles with Trish standing by their sides.

-No Jackie Redmond this week (boo!) as Scott Stanford is here and he is joined by Matt Camp.

-They get to the announcement that The Miz will be hosting WrestleMania this week. That’s one to give him a spot on the show without finding a match for him. Good for Miz as he will run with it and make the most out of the spot.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is apparently really happening at WrestleMania and I am curious to see Brock throws Omos around the ring with suplexes.

-To the video as this show is just flying through things at the moment. Asuka taps out Carmella and then calls out Bianca. Bianca tells Asuka she is the EST and then Carmella hits Asuka from behind which sends her into Bianca.

-We are told it will be Carmella vs. Bianca next week.

-Carmella is backstage and she is already thinking about the future as next week she faces Bianca Belair. Chelsea Green is here and she bonds with Carmella and yells at Byron a bunch. Byron: “What just happened here?” Yep!

-Camp and Stanford discuss Bianca/Asuka at WrestleMania.

-Rick Boogs and Dolph Ziggler still to come!

-The Bloodline saga continues this week on SmackDown and Roman will be there to handle business. Cody is coming to SmackDown as well. That may sell some extra tickets to Friday’s show.

-To the video as Lashley destroys ELIAS and then lets us know he doesn’t play little kid’s games. He tells Bray to keep his name out of his mouth. Bray Wyatt’s Muscle Man character returns with The Pig as he continues to play mind games with Lashley. Again, I didn’t see this feud coming or the Omos/Lesnar one.

-Stanford and Camp discuss Lashley/Wyatt.

-Cathy is backstage with Boogs. He calls ELIAS a mastermind and he has been taking notes. We see a picture of the notes and it includes a drawing of a chicken and then a rabbit/chicken cros. WHAT IS THIS SHOW TONIGHT? We have Bray’s craziness and now I got Boogs filling out notepads with drawings.

-Camp and Stanford don’t know what to make of it either.

-To the video as Miz announces himself as The Host of WrestleMania. Seth Rollins interrupts and just wants Miz to call Logan Paul. Rollins STOMPS Miz, steals his phone, and video calls Logan Paul. Seth challenges Logan to show up next week and go face to face with him. Logan accepts and they just need to announce the match next week.

-Dolph Ziggler still to come!

-To the video as Trish Stratus makes a surprise return to even the numbers and that lets Lita and Becky end the reign of Dakota and Iyo as Tag Champs. Becky also becomes a Grand Slam Champion: NXT, RAW, SmackDown and now Tag Champion!

-I assume this is leading to a 6 Woman Tag at Mania and I could see Becky/Lita defending their Tag Titles against Rousey/Baszler the other night.

-To the video as Mustafa Ali gets a win over Dolph Ziggler last week.

-Dolph Ziggler is backstage with Byron, who reminds him of the loss to Ali last week. Dolph apparently wants a rematch, but Ali wants no part of that. Old Man Dolph talks about kids these days and how they don’t listen to his advice. Dolph mentions Byron has been around WWE for 20 years and, is that right? Dolph then gets in a dog at Scott Stanford. “He’s still around?”

-To the video as Cody Rhodes gets a win over Chad Gable and then cuts a promo letting Roman know that he will be coming to SmackDown this Friday.

-Stanford puts over Cody for going out every week and taking on matches when he could just coast to his Main Event spot at Mania.

-We get a Bump Plug and this week, Beth Phoenix will join the show as will, Finn Balor.

-Stanford wraps up what was a weird show this week. Thanks for reading!