411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Dirty Dawgs Hype NXT 2.0, Street Profits Want Tag Title Shot

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 02.28.22

-Edge vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania! That will do! Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately cover Edge vs AJ and we see Edge just beating crap out of AJ. Ball shot and Conchairto x 2!

-RAW Headlines: Finn Balor is our new United States Champion as he ends the reign of Damian Priest, who then turned heel on Balor after the match. Rematch at Mania? Next, the tag division is actually thriving as we have 3 teams battling for a title shot. Moving on, we get highlights from Ciampa’s win over Bob Roode. The Dirty Dawgs beat on Ciampa after the match.

-Sarah Schreiber is backstage at RAW with The Dirty Dawgs. They hype their tag match on NXT 2.0 tomorrow night against Bron and Ciampa. Ziggler promises everyone will see tomorrow night just how damn good they are.

-Camp and Jackie discuss!

-NXT 2.0 commercial!

-Back with the close of Balor/Priest as Finn Balor is our New United States Champion. Good for Finn! Priest turns on the crowd after the match and then cheap shots Balor before bouncing him off the announce table. That had to suck for Finn! I’m cool with his being The US Title Match at Mania and a heel turn should be good for Priest.

-WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T joins the show and congratulates Balor on a big win tonight. As for Priest he thinks this was the attitude Priest should have had a month ago.

-Jackie asks Booker his thoughts on what we saw from Edge tonight. Booker says Edge knows exactly what he is doing. He has no sympathy for AJ running into that buzz saw tonight. Booker’s mindset is that you can be friends when careers are over and right now it is about competition. He feels AJ got caught with his pants down tonight and will come back with a vengeance.

-To the 24/7 division as we apparently have a love angle with Dana Brooke and Reggie. We see Reggie and Dana get a win over Tozawa and Tamina in a mixed tag match. Reggie and Dana make out and then Tamina plants a kiss on Tozawa. Yep!

-Dana Brooke, 24/7 Champion, and Reggie are backstage. Dana says they haven’t been on the same page the last few weeks, but they are now. Reggie says they don’t kiss and tell. Next week RAW is in Cleveland which is Dana’s hometown and she is very excited to be coming home as champion.

-Camp things Reggie can meet the family next week and Jackie tells him to pump the breaks as that is moving too fast.

-Pat McAfee narrated WrestleMania commercial! After tonight I still have hope it ends up being McAfee vs. Austin Theory at Mania.

-Back with the 6 Woman Tag which is won by Bianca as she pins Nikki A.S.H. Becky got whipped by Bianca’s braid which left some wounds on her abs.

-Next the RAW Tag Division as Owens and Rollins knocked off Gable and Otis. That finishing sequence with Owens and Rollins chaining their finishing moves together was fantastic. The Street Profits knock of RK-Bro on a weird finish and it also looked like Randy was banged up after the frog splash.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with The Street Profits. Ford talks about pinning Randy Orton tonight and that should make them next in line. Dawkins hits the catchphrase: We Want The Smoke!

-Booker T is back and he agrees that The Street Profits should be next in line. Camp brings up that The Profits never lost the RAW Tag Titles as they just gave the titles up when they moved to SmackDown. Booker credits Rollins as having the Midas touch as far as picking tag partners as Owens can be the first partner, he has won tag gold with. Booker talks about the importance of being a champion as it is all about checks and championships. Camp doesn’t want people sleeping on Alpha Academy and Booker agrees. He thinks tonight’s loss can be a wake-up call for The Academy. Booker is picking Rollins and Owens to get the win next week.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out for this week!

-This show was better just because RAW was much more noteworthy. Thanks for reading!